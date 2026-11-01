Aldi’s £10 seagrass Christmas tree skirt looks so luxe, I thought it was this White Company alternative
It's possible to achieve beautiful Christmas decor on a budget
It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas here at Ideal Home, and as a news writer, I feel it is my duty to bring you the best festive bargain buys I can find. And my latest spot, Aldi’s £10 seagrass tree skirt, is a deadringer for the White Company’s £75 Seagrass Braided Christmas Tree Skirt.
Even if you’ve invested in one of the best artificial Christmas trees, it is still a wise choice to also invest in a tree skirt to hide the stand of your tree. Luckily, this year has seen some amazing tree skirts on offer, covering everything from M&S’s disco-esque tinsel skirt to Next’s adorable gingerbread-inspired skirt.
Landing in stores today (Sunday 1 November), Aldi’s £9.99 seagrass skirt is unbelievably affordable, making it a fabulous alternative to the White Company seagrass skirt for those looking to nail that rustic Scandinavian style on a budget.
This year, natural materials such as wicker have dominated the most popular Christmas trends as we’ve all been craving more traditional, rustic decor. The use of more natural materials reflects a desire to return to simple, relaxed and cosy homes, which feel connected to nature.
A seagrass tree skirt is a great choice for trying out this natural, lived-in trend. Not only does it seal off the base of your artificial tree from you, helping to maintain the illusion of a real tree, but it also introduces a larger piece of natural decor (compared to, say, a bauble). This immediately catches the eye and helps emphasise that cosy feel.
With Aldi’s tree skirt, there are a couple of different options to choose from, too. You can choose from a white seagrass skirt or a natural, and a hyacinth skirt, which has a thicker weave. The natural seagrass skirt looks most similar to the White Company Skirt. Of course, at £9.99, you can’t expect Aldi’s skirt to be of the same quality; however, it does look very similar.
The Aldi skirt is designed to fit most artificial Christmas trees, or can simply be moved around the front of your tree if it is too large. At £9.99, it is one of the most affordable I’ve spotted - whilst retaining a timeless, expensive look. The Aldi tree skirt will only be available in store, so if you can’t get to a nearby Aldi, I’ve found a few more seagrass Christmas tree skirts you can shop online.
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Beautiful Christmas decor shouldn't cost a fortune, and Aldi's tree skirt is proof of this.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!