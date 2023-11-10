Aldi's sell-out Kevin the Carrot toys are back for the festive season – hurry, they won't last

Aldi fans, rejoice because the sell-out Kevin the Carrot toys are coming back! Following this year's viral Aldi Christmas advert dubbed 'Kevin and the Christmas Factory', the nation's favourite carrot and his mischievous friends will be arriving in stores from the 16th of November.

Fans will be able to bag a variety of Kevin merch, from Christmas tree decorations to jumbo-sized plushes, and even mugs. Not only that, but the other characters featured in the Christmas advert will also be available to shop in selected toys, including the mighty William Conker.

It's officially time to start thinking about your Christmas decor ideas as it's safe to say that the festive season is fast approaching as we speak.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's sell-out Kevin the Carrot toys are back

Now that our favourite root vegetable has returned to screens at the beginning of this month, Kevin fanatics will have the privilege of feeling like they've got their hands on their very own 'lucky ticket' (as per the Wonkacore-inspired advert) as the stars of the festive ad hit Aldi's middle aisle.

Fans can pick and choose their favourites or go so far as collecting the whole ensemble, with plush toys starting from just £3.99 each. There's even a chance to pick up a very special Golden Kevin for the same price to add to your collection. Not to mention, the Christmas advert stars will also be available in Squishee form for just £6.99.

However, if you're thinking of going big or going home this Christmas, Aldi is also seeing the return of the Jumbo Kevin Plush, which comes in at £19.99! Talk about a charming gift under £50, eh?

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you were keen to add a bit of Kevin to your roster of budget-friendly Christmas decorations, look no further because Kevin, Golden Kevin, and three Plumty Dumptys will also be available to shop in the form of Tree Plush Decorations for £2.99.

It'll certainly be a way to add a bit of magic for the kids when decorating your Christmas tree this year.

On top of these novel toy buys, Aldi will also be selling Kevin Christmas Pyjamas for £5.99 which we guarantee the kids will love, and for you? Kevin the Carrot 3D Mugs for £3.99 to sip all your favourite festive drinks come Christmas morning.

(Image credit: Aldi)

As with all of Aldi's Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone – and if this year will be anything like the past years, we expect that these Kevin the Carrot toys will sell out fast.

Additionally, Aldi does note that plush toys will be limited to two per customer to allow as many people as possible the chance to take Kevin home for Christmas! And if that isn't a testament to Kevin's popularity throughout the years, we don't know what is.

So, to avoid having to hunt your local Aldi's down one by one to find Kevin and his friends, we suggest paying a visit as soon as the 16th of November comes around.