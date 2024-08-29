Aldi has stocked its middle aisle with Joseph Joseph dupes - run, don’t walk to snap up these clever kitchen buys

You probably don’t need us to tell you Aldi is the dupe master. From its affordable alternatives of stylish vases and expensive candles to the infamous caterpillar cake, the German discount supermarket chain loves to make bargain versions of big branded products. Their latest drop? Joseph Joseph kitchen dupes.

Hitting the specialbuys middle aisle (AKA the best place in the world) today - Thursday, 29th August - is a whole host of accessories and tools to maximise your kitchen storage ideas for less. The best part? These products are all dead ringers for similar Joseph Joseph products, a space-saving brand that tends to err on the less affordable side.

Of course, these clever kitchen buys aren’t the only handy products to be found down Aldi’s middle aisle right now. But as the Ideal Home team loves the design and problem-solving nature of Joseph Joseph products, we just couldn’t ignore these Aldi Joseph Joseph kitchen alternatives.

Grey sink caddy sitting over the middle section of a dual sink

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi vs Joseph Joseph chopping board set

If you’re in the market for a colourful chopping board set, Aldi has got you covered. Like Joseph Joseph’s iconic colourful chopping board sets, the Crofton Chopping Board Set from Aldi comes in various colours - or you could opt for a grey colourway if you want to match your grey kitchen idea.

Both the Joseph Joseph and Aldi options can be stored vertically to keep your chopping boards safe and out of the way in a small kitchen, and the colours prevent cross-contamination. But for a fraction of the price, the Aldi set is definitely tickling our pickle…

Crofton Chopping Board Set in multi-coloured and grey colourways
Crofton Chopping Board Set

Nest Chop 3-piece Grey Chopping Board Set in packaging on white background
Nest Chop 3-piece Grey Chopping Board Set

Aldi vs Joseph Joseph cutlery cleaner

If the dishwasher vs hand washing debate has made you question everything, you might be rethinking the way that you clean your cutlery. But one thing we can tell you - from personal experience - is that having a cutlery brush on hand can make your life so much easier.

The Joseph Joseph cutlery cleaner was designed with sharp knives in mind, but one thing we love about kitchen tools is that they can be used across the board for knives, forks, spoons, and more. And while the Joseph Joseph offering is arguably a little brighter than the Aldi dupe, you can’t deny that price difference.

White Joie Cutlery Cleaner on a white background
Joie Cutlery Cleaner

lime green and white BladeBrush Green Knife & Cutlery Cleaning Brush
BladeBrush Green Knife & Cutlery Cleaning Brush

Aldi vs Joseph Joseph sink caddy

There’s nothing worse than accidentally knocking your washing-up liquid into your washing-up bowl or having to leave a wet sponge on your kitchen counters. That’s where sink caddies can help. And while we already know that Ruth Langsford is a huge fan of Joseph Joseph sink caddies, this Aldi dupe is a great alternative.

This one is perfect for those with a dual sink, as it can perch right in the middle and hold everything from your sponge to your cleaning cloths. But if you only have a single sink, you could also make the most of this Joi Tap Caddy from Aldi instead.

Joie Sink Caddy in grey and white on a white background
Joie Sink Caddy

SinkStore Tiered Grey Sink Tidy with washing up liquid and cleaning brush in it
SinkStore Tiered Grey Sink Tidy

Aldi vs Joseph Joseph storage basket

No kitchen would be complete without some extra storage, and storage boxes are ideal for organising kitchen cupboards or the dreaded cupboard under the sink. And while the Joseph Joseph options are pretty affordable anyway (and the moveable divider is a nice touch), this Aldi dupe is even cheaper.

The Aldi storage baskets also offer a 35L capacity and a handy carry handle for easy transport. Plus, you can choose from three colourways, while the Joseph Joseph option only comes in the one.

Multipurpose Basket 35L in three different colourways
Multipurpose Basket 35L

EasyStore Large Ecru Storage Basket with a divider in it
EasyStore Large Ecru Storage Basket

Aldi vs Joseph Joseph scissors

Kitchen scissors are different to your usual craft scissors or pruning scissors. So, if you’re looking to chop up the herbs from your herb garden or cut up your chicken, a pair of scissors like this will serve you well.

The Joseph Joseph scissors are admittedly more hard-wearing thanks to the Japanese stainless-steel blades with serrated edges, but the Aldi dupes seem just as impressive in terms of grip. You can also choose from household scissors, kitchen scissors or kitchen shears. Plus, we love the bright colours.

Gripi Scissors on a white background
Gripi Scissors

PowerGrip Green Kitchen Scissors on a white background
PowerGrip Green Kitchen Scissors

So, run, don’t walk to Aldi’s middle aisle for these Joseph Joseph dupes. After all, they’re only available while stocks last.

Lauren Bradbury
