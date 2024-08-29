Aldi has stocked its middle aisle with Joseph Joseph dupes - run, don’t walk to snap up these clever kitchen buys
Aldi has done it again…
You probably don’t need us to tell you Aldi is the dupe master. From its affordable alternatives of stylish vases and expensive candles to the infamous caterpillar cake, the German discount supermarket chain loves to make bargain versions of big branded products. Their latest drop? Joseph Joseph kitchen dupes.
Hitting the specialbuys middle aisle (AKA the best place in the world) today - Thursday, 29th August - is a whole host of accessories and tools to maximise your kitchen storage ideas for less. The best part? These products are all dead ringers for similar Joseph Joseph products, a space-saving brand that tends to err on the less affordable side.
Of course, these clever kitchen buys aren’t the only handy products to be found down Aldi’s middle aisle right now. But as the Ideal Home team loves the design and problem-solving nature of Joseph Joseph products, we just couldn’t ignore these Aldi Joseph Joseph kitchen alternatives.
Aldi vs Joseph Joseph chopping board set
If you’re in the market for a colourful chopping board set, Aldi has got you covered. Like Joseph Joseph’s iconic colourful chopping board sets, the Crofton Chopping Board Set from Aldi comes in various colours - or you could opt for a grey colourway if you want to match your grey kitchen idea.
Both the Joseph Joseph and Aldi options can be stored vertically to keep your chopping boards safe and out of the way in a small kitchen, and the colours prevent cross-contamination. But for a fraction of the price, the Aldi set is definitely tickling our pickle…
Aldi vs Joseph Joseph cutlery cleaner
If the dishwasher vs hand washing debate has made you question everything, you might be rethinking the way that you clean your cutlery. But one thing we can tell you - from personal experience - is that having a cutlery brush on hand can make your life so much easier.
The Joseph Joseph cutlery cleaner was designed with sharp knives in mind, but one thing we love about kitchen tools is that they can be used across the board for knives, forks, spoons, and more. And while the Joseph Joseph offering is arguably a little brighter than the Aldi dupe, you can’t deny that price difference.
Aldi vs Joseph Joseph sink caddy
There’s nothing worse than accidentally knocking your washing-up liquid into your washing-up bowl or having to leave a wet sponge on your kitchen counters. That’s where sink caddies can help. And while we already know that Ruth Langsford is a huge fan of Joseph Joseph sink caddies, this Aldi dupe is a great alternative.
This one is perfect for those with a dual sink, as it can perch right in the middle and hold everything from your sponge to your cleaning cloths. But if you only have a single sink, you could also make the most of this Joi Tap Caddy from Aldi instead.
Aldi vs Joseph Joseph storage basket
No kitchen would be complete without some extra storage, and storage boxes are ideal for organising kitchen cupboards or the dreaded cupboard under the sink. And while the Joseph Joseph options are pretty affordable anyway (and the moveable divider is a nice touch), this Aldi dupe is even cheaper.
The Aldi storage baskets also offer a 35L capacity and a handy carry handle for easy transport. Plus, you can choose from three colourways, while the Joseph Joseph option only comes in the one.
Aldi vs Joseph Joseph scissors
Kitchen scissors are different to your usual craft scissors or pruning scissors. So, if you’re looking to chop up the herbs from your herb garden or cut up your chicken, a pair of scissors like this will serve you well.
The Joseph Joseph scissors are admittedly more hard-wearing thanks to the Japanese stainless-steel blades with serrated edges, but the Aldi dupes seem just as impressive in terms of grip. You can also choose from household scissors, kitchen scissors or kitchen shears. Plus, we love the bright colours.
So, run, don’t walk to Aldi’s middle aisle for these Joseph Joseph dupes. After all, they’re only available while stocks last.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
