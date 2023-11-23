Our favourite budget Christmas tree is on offer for Black Friday for £16 – it's the cheapest we've ever seen it

This is not a drill: our favourite budget artificial Christmas tree has been reduced to just £16.66 down from its (already affordable) £25 price point – and it's the cheapest we've ever seen it. That's right. Don't walk, run!

The best artificial Christmas trees have continuously proven themselves as an investment worth picking up to help you save money as well as convenience when the festive season rolls around. But, sometimes a big investment isn't actually necessary to secure a quality buy that'll hold up year after.

Enter, Argos' Habitat Imperial Christmas Tree, standing 6ft tall. Currently going for only £16.66, it might just be one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.

Habitat 6ft Imperial Christmas Tree | was £25.00 now £16.66 at Argos Christmas is just around the corner and it's time to get decorating! Perfect for popping presents under, we love this 6ft imperial artificial tree. A breeze to set up, this easy-to-assemble tree can go from in the box to a festive focal point in minutes.

This imperial Christmas tree has certainly caught our eye as one of the best Christmas deals to scoop up right now. Crowned as our 'budget buy' in our curated artificial Christmas tree buying guide, we don't quite think that there's any other tree on the market right now to rival this price.

Admittedly, this tree may not be the most realistic-looking as far as artificial Christmas trees go, but if a budget Christmas decorating idea is at the top of your list of non-negotiables this festive season, then this one from Argos is a sure winner.

(Image credit: Argos)

Our Ecommerce Editor (and resident expert on all things artificial Christmas trees), Amy Lockwood, excitedly flagged this deal to us yesterday with a surplus of exclamation marks, saying that 'this price is very hard to beat'. Standing at a generous 6ft tall, the prospect of decorating a Christmas tree this year has never been cheaper, as well as easier.

What's more, if you were keen on a slightly bigger centrepiece this Christmas, Argos is also selling a 7ft version of the Habitat Imperial Christmas Tree for £23.33, reduced from its usual £35 price point.

Habitat 7ft Imperial Christmas Tree | was £35.00 now £23.33 at Argos Sporting the same features and look as its 6ft counterpart, this 7ft imperial artificial tree will do its job as standing as your living room's cornerstone this Christmas.

The tree comes in three parts that slot together into a sturdy base, with tree branches that are bendable and lower right into position.

If you're keen on nabbing this deal, but the only thing holding you back is the fear that you'll lose the fullness and charm of a real Christmas tree, rest assured there are hacks to make your artificial tree look fuller, which we've tried and tested with a 100% success rate.

This tree was already an Argos bestseller before the deal, so we can't promise it'll be around for long at its even cheaper price. Needless to say, run don't walk!