Black Friday 2022 Editors' picks – deals we'll be shopping

Ninja Zerostick Stackable 2 Piece Non-Stick Pan Set | was £89.99 now £67.49 at Argos (opens in new tab)

'I'm at the final stages of a kitchen renovation and we're about to change over to an induction hob so I need to replace all my pans,' says Ideal Home Editor, Heather Young. 'This non-stick two-piece set from Ninja is on my Black Friday wishlist.

'My husband is a keen cook, and likes to have a good variety of sizes of pans to choose from so a set of two is perfect, plus they're nesting so won't take up too much drawer space. The best deal I've tracked down is 25% off at Argos, so I'll save over £20 – definitely not to be sniffed at!'