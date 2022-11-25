Black Friday 2022 Editors' picks – deals we'll be shopping
The Black Friday deals the Ideal Home team is excited about
The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and unless you know you absolutely need a new armchair or vacuum cleaner, shopping for deals can be a stressful experience. We've rounded up the Black Friday deals we've got our eye on, so keep reading for products we already have (and love) and the pieces we're coveting.
Ideal Home Editors' picks
Ninja Zerostick Stackable 2 Piece Non-Stick Pan Set |
was £89.99 now £67.49 at Argos (opens in new tab)
'I'm at the final stages of a kitchen renovation and we're about to change over to an induction hob so I need to replace all my pans,' says Ideal Home Editor, Heather Young. 'This non-stick two-piece set from Ninja is on my Black Friday wishlist.
'My husband is a keen cook, and likes to have a good variety of sizes of pans to choose from so a set of two is perfect, plus they're nesting so won't take up too much drawer space. The best deal I've tracked down is 25% off at Argos, so I'll save over £20 – definitely not to be sniffed at!'
Perfect Pot |
was £140 now £100 at Our Place (opens in new tab)
'I have the original Our Place pan and it's amazing,' says Ideal Home Senior Content Editor, Millie Hurst. 'I noticed even Nigella Lawson has swapped her Le Creuset pot for this, and with £40 off now's as good a time to nab one.'
Noya Vintage Desk with Rattan Panels |
was £475 now £261.25 at La Redoute (opens in new tab)
'This rattan desk from La Redoute is stunning – it'd definitely make my working-from-home days more stylish,' says Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home Deputy Editor (digital). 'I spotted it in Dick and Angel Strawbridge's chateau when I visited on a press trip, and what's good enough for the Strawbridges...'
Set the Table tableware set |
was £235 now £174 at Our Place (opens in new tab)
'I am an Our Place fangirl, and I'm deeply obsessed with its new tableware range,' says Ideal Home Head of Reviews, Millie Fender. 'The mix-and-match colours and the stackable bowls and plates have completely won me over. So much so that I've bought another Set The Table set this morning to make sure I'll never be short of a plate if (or, let's be honest, when) I drop one of my precious pieces.'
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) |
was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
'This Black Friday I'm picking up an Echo Dot on Amazon,' says Ideal Home Junior Writer Jullia Joson. 'I've got my whole family on them and I always wait for the sales to buy one.' The compact Bluetooth speaker with Alexa comes in charcoal grey.
Moroccan Zigzag Plush Rug | £179 at Ruggable (opens in new tab)
‘I don’t have one yet, but I am dreaming about buying a Ruggable rug for my flat this weekend,' says Ideal Home Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary. There's 20% off certain styles for Black Friday, and I love this Moroccan Zigzag plush one, which would really bring my living room together.
'I love how these rugs are machine washable, and they have the nicest range of designs out there to choose from.’
