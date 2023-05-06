Shop like the Royals – 7 unexpected brands that hold the Royal Warrant

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to hit up anything too out of budget within your day-to-day life to shop like royalty – chances are, you're already doing just that – and you don't even need to exclusively nab a Coronation keepsake to do so.

Approximately 800 companies hold a Royal Warrant in recognition of the goods and services they provide to the Royal Household. Royal Warrants are extremely difficult to obtain and mean serious business, so you can rest assured that the brands that have gained royal favour certainly know what they're doing.

Here is our pick of just some of the brands with the royal seal of approval that you might already have in your homes.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Our pick of 7 brands with the Royal Warrant

We have to admit, we were pleasantly surprised to see some of these here because we would've never guessed that we shared the same shopping habits as the Royals. The more you know!

1. Crown Paints

Crown Paints has been a go-to for any DIY jobs inside the home or around the garden, and it appears that the same can be said for the Royal Household. As Crown Paints (opens in new tab) dubs 'Royal Blue' as the colour of the moment due to its long-standing connection to the throne, we don't suppose there's a better fit than this.

Do you imagine they also keep up with the latest paint trends inside the Royal family houses?

(Image credit: Crown Paints)

2. Twinings

You know we Brits don't mess around when it comes to tea, and we can say that Twinings (opens in new tab) has easily not failed us by supplying drink after drink in our homes, so it comes as no surprise that the Royals would think the same with this kitchen cupboard staple.

Twinings have even launched a Limited Edition King's Coronation Darjeeling Blend (opens in new tab) for £15 just in time for the celebrations.

(Image credit: Matthew Lloyd / Getty Images)

3. Waitrose

It's not a shock that doing a weekly shop at the supermarket is deeply interwoven in our routines now, whichever your choice of supplier may be, and for the Royals? Cue Waitrose (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

4. Howdens

Dubbed as the UK's number 1 trade kitchen supplier, if you're after the kitchen of your dreams, Howdens (opens in new tab) can definitely give you the means to stay up to date on the latest kitchen trends – and it appears that the Royals think the same.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Kasia Fiszer)

5. Samsung

Samsung (opens in new tab) is a household name we're all pretty familiar with.

We can't deny the importance of being in touch with electronics and appliances in our homes and everyday life (especially scrolling on social media), so we're not surprised that members of the Royal Household may also share that same itch to just unwind in front of the telly after a long day.

(Image credit: Future PLC )

6. BT

Following from the previous point, you can't really have electronics and home appliances without broadband and TV, and it seems that BT (opens in new tab) has ticked all the right boxes to gain the royal seal of approval.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

7. Halycon Days

We have to admit, Halcyon Days (opens in new tab) might be a little out of everyday budget, so consider this an honourable mention for the special occasions – and we don't think there's a current occasion quite as memorable as the King's Coronation at the moment.

Halcyon Days' Coronation Collection (opens in new tab) includes a range of entirely handmade commemorative enamels and fine bone China which, with their glorious designs and promotion of traditional craftsmanship, pay a fitting tribute to such a historic occasion.

(Image credit: Halcyon Days)

So the next time you notice any of these brands around the house, consider this your fun fact to share to any guests you may be hosting for the Coronation celebrations.