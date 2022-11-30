Looking to update your Christmas decorations? Cox & Cox has 30% off everything right now

If you've brought your Christmas decorations down from the loft to find you don't have quite as many as you remember, we have good news for you. Cox & Cox is offering 30% off all full-price products on its website right now with a special code, so you can deck the halls in style this year.

The discount has only just launched, so hotfoot over to Cox & Cox if you're looking to update your festive decorations. The homeware brand is also known for making some of the very best artificial Christmas trees that we've always found to be incredibly realistic. So if you were thinking of making the switch to faux, now could be a great time to bag one...

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Cox & Cox 30% discount

We've had a browse ourselves and there are some beautiful baubles, from £9.50 at Cox & Cox (opens in new tab). The 30% discount makes them that bit more affordable at a time when we're all feeling the pinch.

If your decorations have got damaged over the years and you're ready for a refresh, it's well worth stocking up while the sale is on. We love their rattan star Christmas tree topper, which is £14.50 without the 30% discount, but there's loads to choose from.

There are also plenty of outdoor Christmas lights, from trees and stars to rattan hares if you want to light up your driveway for guests and bring some festive cheer to your outdoor space. We love their stunning rattan light-up reindeer (opens in new tab), for example, which are sure to bring some Christmas sparkle.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Why not make this year the year you go all-out with Christmas wrapping? Cox & Cox has some lovely brown paper wrapping ideas like the cute patterned paper below, as well as various ribbons.

If you do miss out on the Cox & Cox 30% discount, fear not, as the brand is renowned for its regular sales. Keep an eye out after Christmas when there may be more reductions.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

There's something magically nostalgic about bringing out decorations year on year, as many have memories attached to them. However, Christmas is also a great time to treat yourself to a festive gift. We know we will be.