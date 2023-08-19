Spotted: This £150 Dunelm armchair is a must for any mid-century-inspired home

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On the Ideal Home desk, we're huge fans of mid-century furniture. Whether it's dreaming about original Danish pieces, picking up vintage finds, or in this case - seeing what the high street has to offer.

Dunelm's chair range is something we've shouted about before, and what's even better is that our latest find is a special buy, meaning it's even more affordable. It has everything we love - angled legs ideal for a mid-century living room, a sophisticated faux-leather seat and a price tag under £150.

While that alone is enough to make us add it to our baskets and find the perfect spot for it in our homes, finding an identical choice for £650 more tipped us over the edge.

So if you're looking for a spot to curl up with a book and enjoy a coffee, you'll want to take a look at Dunelm's affordable armchair which is the next home decor trend to jump on.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm's tan leather armchair dupe

The Quinn Faux Leather Chair is available to purchase for £149 at Dunelm, in-store or online. While the shade is slightly lighter than the Laredoute version, we think it's a versatile choice that will suit any scheme, whether neutral or statement.

The angled legs are reminiscent of mid-century design, and while you can pick up similar designs at vintage markets, the ease of shopping on the high street is not to be sniffed at.

At £149 compared to this £799 model at Laredoute, how could you say no? However, it's also a great dupe for this Cox and Cox armchair which is a whopping £1,146 more expensive. Dunelm is one of our go-to shops for finding on-trend pieces on a budget, and they have certainly delivered once again.

'An accent chair is a great way to finish off a living room. After you’ve sorted the best sofa, and maybe added a deep armchair for snuggling up, then an accent chair is where you can really make a style statement as it doesn’t have to be focused on comfort like your main seating,' says our Ecommerce Editor, Amy Lockwood.

'That said, this curved wood and quilted leather option has plenty of padding, so it isn’t all about how good it looks. An accent chair is also perfect for the bedroom if you have space. It creates a space to sit down with a book and relax, as well as a handy place to place clothes temporarily - although this chair is far too nice to cover up!'

The price alone is persuasion enough to spruce up a corner of our bedrooms or living rooms, but with the guarantee of achieving a trendy vintage look, it's even better.