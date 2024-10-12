Fearne Cotton has launched an exclusive new fragrance collection at M&S – find your ‘happy place’ with these spa-like scents
She's released the perfect cosy scents just in time for winter
Two of our faves have come together as Fearne Cotton has teamed up with Marks and Spencer to launch an exclusive collection of home fragrances to give your happiness a boost.
Her Happy Place home fragrance range launches in-store and online exclusively at M&S this October. It consists of 18 beautifully scented and giftable pieces, all designed with the intent of transporting you to your very own happy place.
Fearne Cotton knows what she’s talking about when it comes to utilising the power of scent in your home. The presenter launched her wellbeing brand Happy Place in 2017 after the release of her first book and has since gone on to create a festival, podcast and now this dreamy home fragrance collection.
Here's what you can expect from the M&S range...
The Happy Place home fragrances collection
The Happy Place collection consists of votive, single wick and three wick candles as well diffusers. But why stop there? Fearne's also added in eye masks, bath salts, pillow sprays, hand creams and body washes so you can recreate that spa experience for all the senses.
When it comes to finding the best home scents, you ideally want to find a scent that brings you joy, and this range has been designed to bring happiness straight to you.
While I haven't had a chance to have a whiff of the Happy Place scents myself just yet (although it's top of my list!), I've always been a fan of M&S candles thanks to their perfect balance of affordability and quality. In fact, M&S is a bit of a go to for the whole Ideal Home team when it comes to shopping for quiet luxury homeware on a budget.
The four scents which make up the range are inspired by Fearne's own happy places. ‘Poppies’ is described as smelling like spring, while ‘Paddling In The Surf’ is reminiscent by the sea. A pleasant mix of sea salt, seaweed and citrus, I have this one on my radar for my bathroom.
‘Marshmallows’ is said to smell like - you guessed it - marshmallows. And, finally, ‘Bubble’ is designed to help you unwind thanks to calming notes of lavender, geranium, rose and eucalyptus.
The candles come in three sizes - a dainty 60g votive candle, 180g single wick and a solid 500g three wicker, but nothing costs more than £20, so you can go bigger without breaking the budget.
However, what I love most about the collection is its positivity. It's deliberately made with relaxation in mind and who doesn’t love to unwind after a long day?
Now, off to dream of my happy place...
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
