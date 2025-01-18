Are fish the new bows? From sardines to mackerel, interior experts break down the new surprising home decor trend

‘Fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025’

A white-tiled kitchen with potted herbs on the worktop and fish-motif plates displayed on a rustic shelf
(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)
Jump to category:
Sara Hesikova
By
published

There are those trends that you see coming from a mile away, getting on board with them almost instantaneously. And then, there are those that take you aback, thinking, ‘I’m not sure about that’. The new fish decor trend falls into the latter category.

And yet, this home decor trend that is exactly what it sounds like - embracing fish motifs in your home - is set to become one of the most popular decorating themes, replacing the likes of the bow or the mushroom and toadstool trend, all of which were everywhere over the last couple of years.

A fish-shaped green glass bottle with glasses of cutlery against a tiled kitchen splashback

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

One of the biggest influences fueling this trend is the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2025 which named the ‘Fisherman Aesthetic’ as one of the biggest trends of the year. And among the championed motifs of this nautical-inspired trend are fish.

‘The Fisherman Aesthetic, highlighted in Pinterest's 2025 trend predictions, draws inspiration from traditional maritime life, incorporating a nautical vibe into home decor with funky fish motifs and whimsical coastal charm,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, comparing this trend to a Brit's version of the likes of Amalficore. ‘We’ve previously seen Sicilian-style decor and Mediterranean interior design; the Fisherman Aesthetic is the updated English seaside version.'

Pink bookshelves displaying curated decor including a fish print in a black frame

(Image credit: Future PLC/Damian Russell)

How to incorporate fish motifs into your home

‘With their endless design possibilities - whether stylised, realistic, or abstract - fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘We’re seeing everything from fish-printed cushions to ceramic tableware adorned with whimsical aquatic designs. Brands and retailers alike are diving into the trend, offering pieces that feel artisanal and one-of-a-kind, ideal for adding personality to a space.’

And Lucy at Arighi Bianchi agrees, ‘There has been a notable rise in the popularity of fish-themed home accessories that reflects a broader trend toward coastal-marine interior design. Sardinecore, for instance, draws inspiration from tinned fish, incorporating playful and whimsical elements that evoke Mediterranean coastal charm.’

A black fireplace with fish-print matchboxes on the mantelpiece and a slogan artwork hung above it

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

She continues on how to make it into a dining and kitchen trend and work it into your home, ‘Bring the marine and fish motif into your home with seaside-inspired artwork – such as vintage fish illustrations. Set the table with fish-themed tableware, such as ceramic plates adorned with sardine prints, shell-shaped serving dishes, ocean blue glassware, and quirky napkins to promote a relaxed yet stylish coastal vibe.’

Sam at Flitch has her own suggestions on how to use this as a living room trend instead or even a bathroom one, ‘To style fish motifs, start small with accent pieces like a statement lampshade, embroidered cushions, or a framed print to test the waters. For a bolder approach, opt for wallpaper or tiles featuring fish designs, perfect for bathrooms or coastal-inspired kitchens. The key is balancing the motif with neutral tones or complementary patterns to create a harmonious and visually striking look.’

A toilet with a yellow-painted wall and a fish-print wallpaper covered wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Our favourite fish home decor picks

Oliver Bonas Green & White Ceramic Fish Book Ends
Oliver Bonas Ceramic Fish Book Ends

They're quirky, they're fun - and they will look right at home displayed on a fireplace mantelpiece with some books in between them.

Wild Eve Studio Striped Plate with Sardines
Wild Eve Studio Striped Plate with Sardines

Food and dining table art has been growing in popularity in recent times. And this print championing the trending sardines displayed on a lovely striped plate will look perfect in the kitchen or dining area.

Anthropologie Micola Seafood Dessert Plate
Anthropologie Micola Seafood Dessert Plate

Speaking of that pretty striped plate with fish on top, you can have those adorning your own dining table, courtesy of Anthropologie. They're currently on pre-order with the nearest delivery set for March but we'd say they're worth the wait.

Urban Outfitters Sardines Bath Mat
Urban Outfitters Sardines Bath Mat

A bath mat with a tin of sardines for a design might not be what you thought you might want. But we bet now that you've seen how fun and cool this Urban Outfitters design looks, you're considering it.

Gohar World Engraved lemon stainless-steel squeezer
Gohar World Engraved Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer

Who knew a fish design could look so chic?! This lemon squeezer has been on some of our wish lists for years. And now that fish are trending, it might finally be the time to buy it before everyone else does.

Luxury Giant Matchbox
Luxury Giant Sardines Matchbox

Fancy candle matchboxes are a must-have these days. So why not go for a fun design like this sardine one?

Urban Outfitters Sardine Shaped Cushion
Urban Outfitters Sardine Shaped Cushion

Why go for a cushion with a fish print or a fish embroidery when you can have a metallic fish-shaped one instead? This Urban Outfitters cushion is sure to be the perfect conversation starter.

Rex London Fish Storage Tins (Set of 2)
Rex London Fish Storage Tins, Set of 2

Whether you want to have cutlery at your table in a tin much like in a restaurant for when your guests arrive or you need a way to store your kitchen spoons and spatulas on your worktop, these fun and vibrant tins will get the job done in style.

Oliver Bonas Fish Blue Glass Stacking Tumblers Set of Four
Oliver Bonas Fish Blue Glass Stacking Tumblers, Set of Four

A stack of tumblers that joined together make a fish shape? Yes, please! And they're available both in this lovely blue colourway and a pearlescent clear option in keeping with the fish theme.

How to further embrace the Fisherman Aesthetic

A rustic hallway with a staircase and fish prints hanging on the wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

If you’d like to partake in the Fisherman Aesthetic beyond just the ‘fishy’ accessories, there are other ways to incorporate it into your home and perhaps even pair with the little fishies to create a modern nautical scheme.

‘Key elements include nautical stripes, cable-knit throws, coffee table decor and tableware inspired by marine life, and decorative accents with rope and netting. Incorporate nautical stripes with cushions, throws, rugs, and even upholstery for a crisp, maritime touch. Use rope and netting decor accessories, like knotted rope mirrors, woven baskets, or draped fishing nets, to enhance the seafaring aesthetic,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

So fish decor – are you on board? Or are you jumping ship?









