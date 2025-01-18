Are fish the new bows? From sardines to mackerel, interior experts break down the new surprising home decor trend

There are those trends that you see coming from a mile away, getting on board with them almost instantaneously. And then, there are those that take you aback, thinking, ‘I’m not sure about that’. The new fish decor trend falls into the latter category.

And yet, this home decor trend that is exactly what it sounds like - embracing fish motifs in your home - is set to become one of the most popular decorating themes, replacing the likes of the bow or the mushroom and toadstool trend, all of which were everywhere over the last couple of years.

One of the biggest influences fueling this trend is the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2025 which named the ‘Fisherman Aesthetic’ as one of the biggest trends of the year. And among the championed motifs of this nautical-inspired trend are fish.

‘The Fisherman Aesthetic, highlighted in Pinterest's 2025 trend predictions, draws inspiration from traditional maritime life, incorporating a nautical vibe into home decor with funky fish motifs and whimsical coastal charm,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, comparing this trend to a Brit's version of the likes of Amalficore. ‘We’ve previously seen Sicilian-style decor and Mediterranean interior design; the Fisherman Aesthetic is the updated English seaside version.'

How to incorporate fish motifs into your home

‘With their endless design possibilities - whether stylised, realistic, or abstract - fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘We’re seeing everything from fish-printed cushions to ceramic tableware adorned with whimsical aquatic designs. Brands and retailers alike are diving into the trend, offering pieces that feel artisanal and one-of-a-kind, ideal for adding personality to a space.’

And Lucy at Arighi Bianchi agrees, ‘There has been a notable rise in the popularity of fish-themed home accessories that reflects a broader trend toward coastal-marine interior design. Sardinecore, for instance, draws inspiration from tinned fish, incorporating playful and whimsical elements that evoke Mediterranean coastal charm.’

She continues on how to make it into a dining and kitchen trend and work it into your home, ‘Bring the marine and fish motif into your home with seaside-inspired artwork – such as vintage fish illustrations. Set the table with fish-themed tableware, such as ceramic plates adorned with sardine prints, shell-shaped serving dishes, ocean blue glassware, and quirky napkins to promote a relaxed yet stylish coastal vibe.’

Sam at Flitch has her own suggestions on how to use this as a living room trend instead or even a bathroom one, ‘To style fish motifs, start small with accent pieces like a statement lampshade, embroidered cushions, or a framed print to test the waters. For a bolder approach, opt for wallpaper or tiles featuring fish designs, perfect for bathrooms or coastal-inspired kitchens. The key is balancing the motif with neutral tones or complementary patterns to create a harmonious and visually striking look.’

How to further embrace the Fisherman Aesthetic

If you’d like to partake in the Fisherman Aesthetic beyond just the ‘fishy’ accessories, there are other ways to incorporate it into your home and perhaps even pair with the little fishies to create a modern nautical scheme.

‘Key elements include nautical stripes, cable-knit throws, coffee table decor and tableware inspired by marine life, and decorative accents with rope and netting. Incorporate nautical stripes with cushions, throws, rugs, and even upholstery for a crisp, maritime touch. Use rope and netting decor accessories, like knotted rope mirrors, woven baskets, or draped fishing nets, to enhance the seafaring aesthetic,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

So fish decor – are you on board? Or are you jumping ship?