Are fish the new bows? From sardines to mackerel, interior experts break down the new surprising home decor trend
‘Fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025’
There are those trends that you see coming from a mile away, getting on board with them almost instantaneously. And then, there are those that take you aback, thinking, ‘I’m not sure about that’. The new fish decor trend falls into the latter category.
And yet, this home decor trend that is exactly what it sounds like - embracing fish motifs in your home - is set to become one of the most popular decorating themes, replacing the likes of the bow or the mushroom and toadstool trend, all of which were everywhere over the last couple of years.
One of the biggest influences fueling this trend is the Pinterest Predicts trend report for 2025 which named the ‘Fisherman Aesthetic’ as one of the biggest trends of the year. And among the championed motifs of this nautical-inspired trend are fish.
‘The Fisherman Aesthetic, highlighted in Pinterest's 2025 trend predictions, draws inspiration from traditional maritime life, incorporating a nautical vibe into home decor with funky fish motifs and whimsical coastal charm,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, comparing this trend to a Brit's version of the likes of Amalficore. ‘We’ve previously seen Sicilian-style decor and Mediterranean interior design; the Fisherman Aesthetic is the updated English seaside version.'
How to incorporate fish motifs into your home
‘With their endless design possibilities - whether stylised, realistic, or abstract - fish motifs feel versatile and poised to make a splash in 2025,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘We’re seeing everything from fish-printed cushions to ceramic tableware adorned with whimsical aquatic designs. Brands and retailers alike are diving into the trend, offering pieces that feel artisanal and one-of-a-kind, ideal for adding personality to a space.’
And Lucy at Arighi Bianchi agrees, ‘There has been a notable rise in the popularity of fish-themed home accessories that reflects a broader trend toward coastal-marine interior design. Sardinecore, for instance, draws inspiration from tinned fish, incorporating playful and whimsical elements that evoke Mediterranean coastal charm.’
She continues on how to make it into a dining and kitchen trend and work it into your home, ‘Bring the marine and fish motif into your home with seaside-inspired artwork – such as vintage fish illustrations. Set the table with fish-themed tableware, such as ceramic plates adorned with sardine prints, shell-shaped serving dishes, ocean blue glassware, and quirky napkins to promote a relaxed yet stylish coastal vibe.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sam at Flitch has her own suggestions on how to use this as a living room trend instead or even a bathroom one, ‘To style fish motifs, start small with accent pieces like a statement lampshade, embroidered cushions, or a framed print to test the waters. For a bolder approach, opt for wallpaper or tiles featuring fish designs, perfect for bathrooms or coastal-inspired kitchens. The key is balancing the motif with neutral tones or complementary patterns to create a harmonious and visually striking look.’
Our favourite fish home decor picks
They're quirky, they're fun - and they will look right at home displayed on a fireplace mantelpiece with some books in between them.
Food and dining table art has been growing in popularity in recent times. And this print championing the trending sardines displayed on a lovely striped plate will look perfect in the kitchen or dining area.
Speaking of that pretty striped plate with fish on top, you can have those adorning your own dining table, courtesy of Anthropologie. They're currently on pre-order with the nearest delivery set for March but we'd say they're worth the wait.
A bath mat with a tin of sardines for a design might not be what you thought you might want. But we bet now that you've seen how fun and cool this Urban Outfitters design looks, you're considering it.
Who knew a fish design could look so chic?! This lemon squeezer has been on some of our wish lists for years. And now that fish are trending, it might finally be the time to buy it before everyone else does.
Fancy candle matchboxes are a must-have these days. So why not go for a fun design like this sardine one?
Why go for a cushion with a fish print or a fish embroidery when you can have a metallic fish-shaped one instead? This Urban Outfitters cushion is sure to be the perfect conversation starter.
Whether you want to have cutlery at your table in a tin much like in a restaurant for when your guests arrive or you need a way to store your kitchen spoons and spatulas on your worktop, these fun and vibrant tins will get the job done in style.
How to further embrace the Fisherman Aesthetic
If you’d like to partake in the Fisherman Aesthetic beyond just the ‘fishy’ accessories, there are other ways to incorporate it into your home and perhaps even pair with the little fishies to create a modern nautical scheme.
‘Key elements include nautical stripes, cable-knit throws, coffee table decor and tableware inspired by marine life, and decorative accents with rope and netting. Incorporate nautical stripes with cushions, throws, rugs, and even upholstery for a crisp, maritime touch. Use rope and netting decor accessories, like knotted rope mirrors, woven baskets, or draped fishing nets, to enhance the seafaring aesthetic,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.
So fish decor – are you on board? Or are you jumping ship?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
Scrub Daddy has just launched a brand new butterfly mop
We're obsessed with all things Scrub Daddy
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why is my fiddle leaf fig drooping? Plant experts share 6 possible causes, plus the easy fixes to ensure your plant thrives
Expert answer the question, and advise and then learn how to fix it
By Holly Reaney
-
'Opening shift' cleaning method to your morning routine is the secret to a more productive day, say organising experts
From now on, start the day with a sense of achievement
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to choose a dehumidifier — 5 things you need to know before you buy to get the most out of your money
This is everything you need to make the right decision
By Lauren Bradbury
-
The low-slung furniture trend could be the most relaxing trend of 2025 - it’s also perfect for small spaces
It's time to sit back and relax
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can displaying family photos at home make you happier? According to research it can — 5 ways to do it in style
Harness the mood-boosting power of looking through old photos by displaying your favourites
By Rebecca Knight
-
This £10 product will keep your pet warm all winter - why thermal pet beds are the winter warmer your pet is missing out on
You'd be barking mad not to grab a thermal pet mat for your beloved pet
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This George at Asda chair is the perfect way to nail the Mid-Century look – and it's up to £750 cheaper than other options
How it compares to the high-end version
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
The 5 home fragrances experts say are going out of fashion in 2025 — the scents that are on their way out
Plus, the aromas that are set to be the most popular this year
By Ellis Cochrane
-
IKEA’S new £10 storage trolley is the space-saving buy that's perfect for small spaces – is it the next cult classic?
IKEA is our go-to for must-have storage solutions
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I’ve been using Kelly Hoppen’s top tip for styling shelves for years – and it always gets me compliments from guests
It creates a show-stopping, well-balanced look with ease
By Sara Hesikova