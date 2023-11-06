Flying Tiger's Christmas range is our best-kept secret for stunning decorations under £10 – here are 12 of the best
These are our favourite festive picks right now
Flying Tiger has long been a haven for all things party supplies, homeware, everyday essentials, and more. However, the Danish retailer has recently been gaining speed as our insider secret for decorating your home, from positive remarks from the Ideal Home team to even The Frugality's Alex Stedman. Therefore it only makes sense that budget-friendly Christmas decor would make the top of the list, too.
If you've been inside a Flying Tiger store then you already know the drill. You walk in intending to just have a 'little look' only to come out with a bag full of things you probably didn't need.
But, did you know that you can actually shop Flying Tiger online? To save you the hassle of being fed through the store's (might we add, clever) one-way system with no aim or objective and just grabbing the next pretty thing off of the shelves, we've rounded up a selection of some of our favourite Christmas decorations and seasonal essentials to shop in the festive run-up.
Flying Tiger Christmas shopping round-up
Here's our selection of festive bits to pick up now – and the best part? None of them will cost you more than £10.
What to shop in Flying Tiger's Christmas range
Enjoy your hot cocoa in the Christmas spirit with this charming mug featuring a red handle and a gingerbread man design.
Organise your holiday gifts with the Advent gift boxes mixed with houses. With 24 boxes in different sizes, they are perfect for a creative DIY Advent countdown.
Illuminate your space with the golden star string lights featuring 10 LED gold stars that infuse a touch of enchantment into your Christmas lighting.
Brighten your home with this cosy LED gingerbread house. Place it around your house for a warm ambience.
Ideal for interior decoration, it adds a touch of whimsy to any space. Crafted with care, this hanging decoration brings a delightful charm to your home.
This charming wooden tree comes with small figures for a festive touch. Craft and decorate it according to your imagination, adding a personal touch to your home decor.
This ceramic mug features a Wonkacore pink and red design. The embossed effect adds a festive touch, making it perfect for enjoying hot cocoa and other hot beverages.
These 6 reusable fold-out table decorations feature Santa, tree, and snowman designs (like Aldi's paper snowman). Perfect for holiday parties, they create a jolly atmosphere that everyone will love.
Make your gifts stand out with our Christmas gift-wrapping kit. This multi-coloured kit includes everything you need for beautifully wrapped and decorated gifts, from ribbon to gift tags and even a stamp and ink pad.
Experience the joy of painting your own little nutcracker figure this Christmas. However, do be mindful that this doesn't come with a brush or paints.
Light up your space with these candy cane string lights perfect for adding a festive touch to any room. Let these charming red and white candy cane lights brighten up your holiday decor.
If you haven't figured it out by now, a big theme in this year's Flying Tiger Christmas collection is a huge push on DIY Christmas decorations. In fact, one product that didn't make it to our round-up (because it's sold out on the website) is Flying Tiger's DIY mug in the shape of a Christmas tree.
The DIY mug has racked up over 11 million views on one viral TikTok video alone, with thousands of comments praising it and tagging their friends to partake in this easy DIY project together.
@amanda_sand ♬ original sound - 𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑺𝑳𝑼𝑽𝑹❦
Although Flying Tiger's festive-inspired DIY mug is currently sold out on the website, there's a chance that it may still be stocked in your local Flying Tiger store. So, it may very well be worth a visit.
And while you're there, you may even be able to snag some Christmas gifts under £50 well ahead of the gift shopping season.
Just remember before you get in there to stay focused with a list of bits to get (like our product suggestions above) to help streamline your shopping experience – unless you don't mind accidentally coming out of Flying Tiger with more than you originally anticipated, that is.
Happy shopping!
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home's Junior Writer.
