Flying Tiger's Christmas range is our best-kept secret for stunning decorations under £10 – here are 12 of the best

Flying Tiger has long been a haven for all things party supplies, homeware, everyday essentials, and more. However, the Danish retailer has recently been gaining speed as our insider secret for decorating your home, from positive remarks from the Ideal Home team to even The Frugality's Alex Stedman. Therefore it only makes sense that budget-friendly Christmas decor would make the top of the list, too.

If you've been inside a Flying Tiger store then you already know the drill. You walk in intending to just have a 'little look' only to come out with a bag full of things you probably didn't need.

But, did you know that you can actually shop Flying Tiger online? To save you the hassle of being fed through the store's (might we add, clever) one-way system with no aim or objective and just grabbing the next pretty thing off of the shelves, we've rounded up a selection of some of our favourite Christmas decorations and seasonal essentials to shop in the festive run-up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flying Tiger Christmas shopping round-up

Here's our selection of festive bits to pick up now – and the best part? None of them will cost you more than £10.

What to shop in Flying Tiger's Christmas range

If you haven't figured it out by now, a big theme in this year's Flying Tiger Christmas collection is a huge push on DIY Christmas decorations. In fact, one product that didn't make it to our round-up (because it's sold out on the website) is Flying Tiger's DIY mug in the shape of a Christmas tree.

The DIY mug has racked up over 11 million views on one viral TikTok video alone, with thousands of comments praising it and tagging their friends to partake in this easy DIY project together.

Although Flying Tiger's festive-inspired DIY mug is currently sold out on the website, there's a chance that it may still be stocked in your local Flying Tiger store. So, it may very well be worth a visit.

And while you're there, you may even be able to snag some Christmas gifts under £50 well ahead of the gift shopping season.

Just remember before you get in there to stay focused with a list of bits to get (like our product suggestions above) to help streamline your shopping experience – unless you don't mind accidentally coming out of Flying Tiger with more than you originally anticipated, that is.

Happy shopping!