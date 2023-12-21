We got a first look of the new George Home spring/summer 2024 collection – this is what we’re most excited about

As once year comes to a close, with another on the cusp, we're starting to get exciting about all the shiny new things the months ahead promise use. And new collections from our favourite brands are a big part of that here at Ideal Home. So of course we were delighted to get a sneak peek of the George Home spring/summer 2024 range, which is due to launch in January.

We can’t wait to get our hands on some of the stylish pieces that are very much in line with some of the biggest home decor trends for the upcoming year, not least because while these pieces boast a high-end look, they also couldn’t be more affordable.

And just like with our first look of George Home’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, we’ll give you the low-down of the key themes, as well as our pick of the sure to sell-out pieces.

(Image credit: George Home)

George Home spring/summer 2024 collection preview

The new George Home at Asda collection features five key themes – some more elevated, others more fun and whimsical, meaning there's something for everyone.

‘Ranging from calm and wholesome, to minimalist and abstract, to eccentric and feminine, these beautiful new spring summer trends have something to suit everyone’s taste and budget,’ says Katy Traill, senior design manager at George Home.

The collection themes

S pring Cottage – A countryside-inspired style filled with natural textures and materials and colours influenced by nature during spring like green, beige, soft blue and pale yellow. Motifs like stripes, checks and florals are abundant here.

– A countryside-inspired style filled with natural textures and materials and colours influenced by nature during spring like green, beige, soft blue and pale yellow. Motifs like stripes, checks and florals are abundant here. Parisian Breakfast – Romantic reds and pinks are paired in striking patterns inspired by the city of love. Classic French stripes are of course ever-present, paired with a diamond pattern and ruffled trims. To really highlight the Parisian theme, French slogans are seen on cushions and plates, while other cushions come shaped as a croissant or a love heart.

– Romantic reds and pinks are paired in striking patterns inspired by the city of love. Classic French stripes are of course ever-present, paired with a diamond pattern and ruffled trims. To really highlight the Parisian theme, French slogans are seen on cushions and plates, while other cushions come shaped as a croissant or a love heart. Sculptured – Quiet luxury gets its time in the spotlight as the Sculptured look embraces a minimalist colour palette of black, white, cream and an occasional pop of soft pink. Graphic patterns are set against muted, monochrome pieces that are all about their sculpted shapes.

– Quiet luxury gets its time in the spotlight as the Sculptured look embraces a minimalist colour palette of black, white, cream and an occasional pop of soft pink. Graphic patterns are set against muted, monochrome pieces that are all about their sculpted shapes. Bohemian – This is a range inspired by escapism and travel to the likes of Morocco. Ornamental prints appear set against shades of terracotta and indigo blue and natural materials like straw and seagrass.

– This is a range inspired by escapism and travel to the likes of Morocco. Ornamental prints appear set against shades of terracotta and indigo blue and natural materials like straw and seagrass. Prairie – ‘For those looking for even more statement additions – cowboys, horses, cacti and other wild west icons bring fun to our capsule trend Prairie,’ says Katy.

(Image credit: George Home)

Our top picks

But now that you know what the looks are, here are our 3 top picks that we will certainly be adding to cart come January.

1. Green Trim Scallop Tray

Scalloping has been a huge trend all throughout this year and it took on many forms from the scallop jute rug trend to scallop lampshades. And according to George Home, it’s not going anywhere in 2024.

Earlier this year, Habitat’s Scallop Woven Tray became a cult buy. And we’re certain that George Home’s round version from its Spring Cottage category will be just as popular. Especially as it’s only £8.

Green Trim Scallop Tray £8 at ASDA from January 2024 Habitat Scallop Woven Tray £18 at Argos

2. Bobbin Table

This year the high street went bobbin crazy as we saw the bobbin finish on everything from mirrors to lamp bases and side tables. But this is the first time we’re seeing a bobbin side table for as little as £25.

But if you’re not into the black version from the Sculptured range, there is also a pink one inspired by the Parisian Breakfast theme. It’s definitely a stylish way to inject some colour into your home.

And unlike the other two, this piece is already available on the website. We say run, don’t walk to bag yours.

(Image credit: George Home)

3. Large Shell Bowl

The giant clam shell decor has been championed by the likes of Angela Scanlon and Matilda Goad making it a big trend of the past year (if not longer). The only issue with this particular piece of home decor is the usually high price tag.

But George Home says no more to that as it prices its Large Shell Bowl at £14. We still can’t believe it and will certainly be on the lookout for this one.

Large Shell Bowl £14 at ASDA from January 2024 Large White Clam Shell Display Dish £42 at Rockett St George

There are so many more beautiful, stylish and intriguing pieces in this upcoming collection. But this is what impressed us the most at first glance and what we’re looking forward to decorating our own homes with.

George Home Spring/Summer 2024 collection will be available from January 2024.