We got a sneak peek of George Home's new collection – here's what we'll be buying

Asda's homeware range, George Home, has officially launched its first look at its autumn and winter collection we can expect to hit stores later this year, just in time for the cosy festivities.

We know it's only essentially hit the peak of summer, so forgive us for detracting from the sunshine and holiday plans. However, after the viral success of George Home's spring range, we can't even pretend to hide our excitement for these new pieces that we think will perfectly complement the upcoming home decor trends in store for the cosier seasons.

(Image credit: George Home)

George Home AW23 collection

I was invited to a George Home press event where they unveiled the AW23 collection, and it's safe to say that having seen everything that's coming, I'm so ready for autumn. Don't get me wrong, I love summer, but I think I especially thrive in the autumn months when the warm colour palettes are rife and the interior design choices feel like a hot cup of tea and blanket thrown around you (if that makes any sense at all).

(Image credit: George Home)

This new collection features a wide range of vibrant and contrasting interiors, all primed to transform your surroundings in a way that both hits 'refresh' while still feeling like a home at the same time.

There are four key trends featured in the collection – Barbican, Crafted, Origin, and Tranquillity – encompassing everything from warm and cosy chunky knits to earthy tones and textures.

(Image credit: George Home)

1. Barbican

'Explore the past, with a nod to the future. Combining traditional with a more contemporary design. Stylised florals and deep to create a statement in the home.'

The best way I can describe this trend is expensive. It looks and feels luxe with its colour palette encompassing various shades of pink, navy, and yellow, with accents of velvet and gold throughout its pieces. The dinnerware for this range is simply gorgeous and we imagine it'll make an appearance in many a tablescape this autumn.

(Image credit: George Home)

2. Crafted

'A connection to nature and our planet, this trend embraces a rich earthy palette alongside natural materials and organic textures, with influences from around the globe.'

Something that struck us was their use of checkerboard patterns we've seen a lot of in rugs, cushions, throws, bedding, and more. In fact, George Home is already selling a Checkerboard Shaggy Rug for £35 ahead of this collection's release. However, the winner of this trend for me was the tulip tufted cushion that will definitely be going in my basket when it drops.

(Image credit: George Home)

3. Origin

'Combining nature with a modern vintage, sense of nostalgia. An eco-responsible story, embracing the regeneration of life around us – recycling, remaking, sharing, and borrowing.'

Origin is similar to Crafted in the way that it encompasses a cottagecore vibe that's all sorts of rustic and farmhouse-inspired but upping the ante on the pumpkin and mushroom motifs – and we mean by a lot. Given that I waited months for the restock of George Home's mushroom lamp, this trend was (unsurprisingly) one of my favourites.

(Image credit: George Home)

4. Tranquillity

'A clean, yet atmospheric trend creates a safe place and welcomes self-expression to promote personal well-being.'

The previous three trends featured deeper colours, but if you're someone who's more drawn to lighter, airy design elements, this trend is for you. I don't know how else to describe it but emphasise the influence of quiet luxury and the organic modern trend in its muted palette and silhouettes.

From boucle ball cushions to yet another designer-style side table, if you're looking to make a living room look expensive we suspect this will be the way to go.

(Image credit: George Home)

All in all, everything outlined is gorgeous and right up my street. I'll likely be taking design inspiration from each one of these outlined trends when the AW23 collection drops this autumn.

You know how much we love a gorgeous value-for-money home decor piece to add to our homes, so upon this collection's official release, watch this space.