The new rug trend we're obsessed with that even Harry and Meghan are championing in their home

If there were two home decor trends you asked me to pluck from the top of my head right now, I'd say, jute rugs and scalloped edges on everything. Well, what happens when you marry the two? Yep, scallop jute rugs are having a bit of a moment right now, and needless to say, we're here for it.

From DIY scallop lampshades, George Home's spring collection, to mermaidcore, scallop has been making a statement and we're not mad about it. And if you're after a new living room rug idea, this might just be the one to bring in to revitalise a tired-looking living space.

The scallop jute rug trend

According to new data from Google Trends, searches for 'large jute rugs UK' have grown by 300% in the past seven days alone, with searches for 'long runner rugs' and 'living room rugs' also increasing by 50%.

We believe this rise in search data follows the release of the new Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, in partnership with Prince Harry where a shot of their home office went viral after featuring some of our personal interior favourites, including a large jute rug. So, if Harry and Meghan are going jute, then we ought to as well.

But of course, we're upping the ante with the additional scalloped edge – as it wouldn't be Ideal Home-ified if there wasn't a little something extra.

(Image credit: La Redoute)

Speaking on the spike of interest in decorative rugs, Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy says, 'Over the last couple of years we've seen the jute rug become a staple in home decor, not only are they affordable and super durable, making them a great option for just about any space but the natural texture adds an effortless style to any space.'

Dayna continues, 'I love to see trends evolve and the scallop edge is the latest iteration of the humble rug, in fact, we've seen a 147% increase in searches for scallop jute rugs on Etsy.'

Jason Brownless, senior editorial designer at Dunelm adds, 'Scalloped rugs in general are on-trend and proving popular, with Google searches of them up over 50% from last year. The timeless design makes it perfect for any style and they're easy to mix and match with colourful or neutral accessories and furniture.'

(Image credit: YesColours)

Truly, when you opt for this new scallop jute rug trend, there's no losing regardless of what kind of vibe you have employed in a living room, bedroom, or in Harry and Meghan's case, a home office alike.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly decorating idea for a seasonal refresh in your home, this may just be the way forward.

'The wavy, rounded edges give the traditional jute rug a softer, more charming aesthetic which is easy to incorporate into existing decor and adds an element of playfulness and whimsy to any space,' adds Dayna.

(Image credit: La Redoute)

'A scalloped jute rug is extremely versatile and will add a rustic feel to any room,' assures Emma Bestley, co-founder and creative director at YesColours.

'When selecting colours to pair with, opt for an earthy palette of warm oranges and olive greens to complement the natural, organic feel of jute rugs. These colours help to create a harmonious look, making the room feel warm and inviting.'

'However, for those desiring a more colourful and playful scheme, consider a pastel colour palette to add a hint of vibrancy to your space. Soft colours like blush pink and calming blue can create a delicate and feminine ambience when paired with a scalloped jute rug – perfect for bedrooms or children's nurseries.'

Natural Scalloped Jute Rug From £50.08 at Etsy Made with the hand braided technique, this cute rug can transform any space. Be it rustic, farmhouse, coastal or bohemian look, this rug is a must have. Hempy Hand Woven Jute Rug From £88 at La Redoute Authentic nuanced texture, natural tones, contemporary rusticity; Hempy is a jute rug hand-woven in India by passionate weavers. Grace Jute Rug From £129 at Dunelm Featuring a unique scalloped look and simple border design, this is the perfect rug to inject subtle style into your space.

Not only are scallop jute rugs super stylish, but they also hold up really well with their longevity and don't require as much maintenance as comes with cleaning a rug.

Charlotte Howarth, web merchandiser at La Redoute says, 'For those who are looking for longevity, you should select rugs crafted from natural fibres like wool and jute, as these are typically more durable than synthetic alternatives.' So luckily, we're right on the money with this.

And after all, if this trend's got the royal seal of approval, who are we to say no to introducing it into our homes?