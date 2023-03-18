'It makes everything near it look beautiful' – the colour trend you need to know about

Interior experts are drawing attention to the latest paint trend that's sure to add some serious glamour to your home.

If you're stuck on living room paint ideas and are after something a little snazzier than the usual neutral tones, then you'll be pleased to hear that something old but gold, is resurfacing as a top choice for homeowners when deciding how to paint interiors and furnish a space.

The gold paint trend

Mylands, House of Colour, announces that following a fast rise in popularity for its gold paints throughout 2022, its rich metallic FTT-001™ has become its bestselling paint.

'Painted gold interiors are an undoubted trend that will continue to grow throughout 2023. Luminous and warm, our FTT-001™ gold paint (opens in new tab) provides luxurious glamour that many consumers are hoping to introduce to their homes in 2023. FTT-001™ was Mylands’ top-selling paint in 2022 and it continues to be at the top of the list for the first months of 2023,' says Dominic Myland, CEO at Mylands (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Mylands)

We think gold is an on-trend living room colour scheme that we'll definitely be seeing more of, especially due to its warm and classy nature, not to mention how glamorous it would look as a living room feature wall idea.

Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux (opens in new tab) agrees saying, 'We have always been attracted to the warming effects of gold in our homes. It represents the colour of our most precious possessions for thousands of years and offers the glow of candlelight which simply makes everything near it look beautiful.'

(Image credit: Mylands)

And even better, it doesn't always have to be such a flashy statement but rather muted while still creating an impact in any space.

'Gold doesn’t have to glitter for you to benefit from its positive impact on an interior, so if you want the effect without the bling, try colours like Dulux Heritage Brushed Gold (opens in new tab) and Masters Gold (opens in new tab) which just like the real thing have a velvety smooth finish that you simply can’t resist running your fingers over.'

(Image credit: Dulux)

The most popular connotations that come with gold are typically reminiscent of luxe, fortune, and beauty – due to its nature, we know that introducing it into a fairly neutral-toned home could be a big step for people, but there are ways to ease the transition, as suggested by the experts.

Dominic Myland at Mylands assures, 'Although gold and metallic paints can sound intimidating, using gold on architectural detailing is a great way to introduce metallics without committing to a larger area.'

(Image credit: Mylands)

'Starting with smaller areas such as the ceiling or door panelling is a more subtle way of introducing glamorous metallics into a more pared-back space.'

'These surprisingly versatile hues pair well with many different shades, making it easier than it might seem to introduce gold paint without overwhelming your space, it behaves almost like a neutral, bringing lots of different colours together with a warm, welcoming glow.'

(Image credit: Mylands)

If going for gold on painted interiors isn't so much for you right now, then fear not, as you can bring that same warmth and luxe to your home decor choices as well.

Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab) says, 'Shoppers are looking to elevate their homes, and many are turning to shimmering metallics to add both warmth and personality to their spaces. From dazzling wall art to statement lighting, metallic decor is the perfect option to liven up any room while also adding a touch of glamour.'

(Image credit: Mylands)

'For a more subtle and cost-friendly take on the trend, opt for smaller accents, like brass drawer pulls, or neutral pieces with metallic details, like a white mug with a bright gold handle.'

We think these golden additions reflect even more home decor trends that'll grace us in 2023, and we're excited to see what other new colour trends will crop up next.

Get the look