Habitat’s cult Teka garden chair got a patterned makeover just in time for spring – and it’s right on trend
Habitat’s iconic Teka garden chair makes a comeback in style – getting a trendy chequered makeover for the new season
Last summer, Habitat introduced its now iconic Teka garden chair. And it became an instant hit, both with our editors and the brand’s customer base. And to everyone’s delight the Teka chair has returned to Habitat’s offering as part of its spring offering - and it got a trendy chequered makeover, too.
While it’s available again in solid colours (cream and dark green, to be specific), the Habitat chequered Teka garden chair is one of the best garden chairs we’ve seen this season yet.
The chequered pattern has been a staple in home decor trends for the past couple of years now. But now, you can enjoy the same level of style and pattern in your best garden furniture as the look making the jump into the outdoors with Habitat and the Teka chair leading the way.
Habitat’s chequered Teka garden chair
When the Habitat Teka garden chair launched last summer, we declared it the ‘it’ buy of the season as it was also the perfect dupe for a more pricey designer garden chair. And we still stand by everything we said back then. Now even more so with the brand new chequered variation in soft cream shades.
‘Chequered pattern carries with it a sense of tradition and sophistication, while also injecting a playful and dynamic energy into any space,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The resurgence of the chequered pattern can be attributed to its versatility and ability to adapt to various design styles.’
‘The revival of retro and vintage aesthetics in interior design has also contributed to the popularity of the chequered pattern. With a nod to mid-century design and nostalgic charm, this pattern evokes a sense of nostalgia while still feeling fresh and relevant.’
Originally priced at £45, this year the price was slightly raised to £50 across the board. But even with the £5 increase, it’s still a bargain and the perfect quiet luxury garden buy our editors swear by.
And the chequered Teka chair is not the only thing from the new Habitat range that’s made its way onto our wish lists. The Habitat wood table lamp that’s a dupe for lookalike designer styles is also currently up there along with several others.
We can’t wait to see what else the brand comes out with for spring and summer 2024.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
