Habitat’s cult Teka garden chair got a patterned makeover just in time for spring – and it’s right on trend

Last summer, Habitat introduced its now iconic Teka garden chair. And it became an instant hit, both with our editors and the brand’s customer base. And to everyone’s delight the Teka chair has returned to Habitat’s offering as part of its spring offering - and it got a trendy chequered makeover, too.

While it’s available again in solid colours (cream and dark green, to be specific), the Habitat chequered Teka garden chair is one of the best garden chairs we’ve seen this season yet.

The chequered pattern has been a staple in home decor trends for the past couple of years now. But now, you can enjoy the same level of style and pattern in your best garden furniture as the look making the jump into the outdoors with Habitat and the Teka chair leading the way.

Habitat’s chequered Teka garden chair

When the Habitat Teka garden chair launched last summer, we declared it the ‘it’ buy of the season as it was also the perfect dupe for a more pricey designer garden chair. And we still stand by everything we said back then. Now even more so with the brand new chequered variation in soft cream shades.

Habitat Teka Metal Garden Chair - Cream & White £50 at Habitat

‘Chequered pattern carries with it a sense of tradition and sophistication, while also injecting a playful and dynamic energy into any space,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘The resurgence of the chequered pattern can be attributed to its versatility and ability to adapt to various design styles.’

‘The revival of retro and vintage aesthetics in interior design has also contributed to the popularity of the chequered pattern. With a nod to mid-century design and nostalgic charm, this pattern evokes a sense of nostalgia while still feeling fresh and relevant.’

(Image credit: Habitat)

Originally priced at £45, this year the price was slightly raised to £50 across the board. But even with the £5 increase, it’s still a bargain and the perfect quiet luxury garden buy our editors swear by.

And the chequered Teka chair is not the only thing from the new Habitat range that’s made its way onto our wish lists. The Habitat wood table lamp that’s a dupe for lookalike designer styles is also currently up there along with several others.

We can’t wait to see what else the brand comes out with for spring and summer 2024.