Matalan's scalloped homeware range is going viral on social media – these are the pieces we expect to sell out

With the cold month of January behind us, we’re ready to look towards spring and how to bring the blooming, joyous season into our homes. And Matalan just showed us the way with its wicker scalloped homeware range, which is going viral on TikTok and Instagram.

After its huge popularity last year, the scalloped home furnishing trend is not going anywhere in 2024. And if anything, the home decor trend is going bigger and bolder than ever, with the likes of Matalan making sure of that.

The Matalan scalloped range is part of the retailer’s Retreat collection, which sets out to bring a calming, spring-themed refresh to our homes on a budget - as prices start from only £10. And considering how pretty and affordable these pieces are, it’s no surprise they’re selling like hot cakes, with the likes of the much-loved Decorative Woven Scallop Bowl and Scallop Edge Shelf already sold out.

(Image credit: Matalan)

Matalan scalloped homeware range

Matalan is not the only brand that’s embraced the scalloped finish this season as the likes of Habitat, John Lewis, M&S and George Home have also readily included scallop trims in their offerings, as we saw at George Home’s spring/summer 2024 collection preview at the end of last year.

But what sets Matalan’s scalloped range apart is the wicker material that the look is executed in, which is giving us all the charming cottagecore vibes.

‘Scalloped designs have been popular in interior design for a few years now,’ says Fatima Khan, Sukun founder and textiles designer. ‘but in 2024 we’re set to see them everywhere, from bedding to cushions to bespoke furniture and joinery. The graceful curves and intricate edges of scalloped patterns add an element of charm and playfulness to any space, making them a beautiful addition to your home interiors.’

But if you’re wondering why scalloping is everywhere, Lucy Mather, interior design expert at Arighi Bianchi has an explanation, ‘Embracing curves and playfulness within interior design are current trends, and scalloped edging complements both aesthetics.’

(Image credit: Matalan)

So if the whole Matalan range got sold out in a matter of days, we wouldn’t be surprised. Especially considering the low price tags of the pieces.

But since the chic decorative bowl and display shelf are no longer available, our attention is turned to these three designs with the Oval Scallop Edge Woven Laundry Basket in the lead as the most fast-selling item, also raved about on the likes of TikTok.

So don’t snooze, because you’ll lose. And you don’t want to miss out on these pretty home accessories.