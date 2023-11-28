How to hang a wreath on a front door - including the best approach if you have a composite or glass door

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and wreaths are a great way to add some festive flair to the outside of your house. But if you’re wondering how to hang a wreath on your front door, you’re asking yourselves the right questions.

While you might have the best Christmas wreath idea in your mind, bringing this to life is often more difficult than you’d think. In fact, hanging your Christmas wreath incorrectly could result in damaged composite, peeling paint, and broken weather seals. That’s why it’s so important to choose the right wreath-hanging tool for the front door you have.

We’ve consulted the experts on the best ways to hang a wreath on your front door, no matter if you have a composite or glass door.

How to hang a wreath on a front door

While many doors can get away with using an over the door wreath hook that you can pick up on Amazon, if you have a glass or composite door you might have to take another approach to avoid damage. Plus if you decided to make your own wreath this year, you don't want that hard work going to waste if it blows off in the wind.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Veronica Rodriguez)

How to hang a wreath on a composite door

Composite doors are becoming increasingly popular in the UK, but you should never use a metal over-the-door wreath hanger on your composite door. Doing so can actually damage the weather seal on your door and affect the overall thermal performance. The last thing you want is to have to look for ways to stop draughts from doors , so you’ll be happy to know that there are alternatives.

1. Hang with a ribbon

(Image credit: Nathalie Gibbins)

If you want to add a little je sais quoi to your festive DIY wreath , hanging it with a colourful and Christmassy ribbon is a surefire way to make it look more appealing. Of course, this is incredibly easy to do if you have a door knocker on your composite door.

Home decor expert Margaret Larson from Sustainable Furniture explains, ‘For doors with a door knocker, wreaths can be easy to hang. Simply loop a ribbon around your wreath and tie it to the door knocker. Not only does the ribbon provide a decorative touch to your front door but it ensures your wreath is securely attached, damage free.’

However, it’s still possible to hang a Christmas wreath on a composite door without a door knocker. To do this, grab a long piece of ribbon and wrap one end around your wreath, tying it with a bow to secure it.

Then, put the other end of the ribbon over the top of your door and attach it to a Command Strip, sellotape, or a sticky hook at the back - or even attach it to your letterbox. You can then tie this loose end in a bow to ensure it looks festive from the inside of the house.

Of course, you could also hang a wreath with a ribbon on a glass door, too.

2. Use suction cups

Composite doors aren’t cheap, which is why it’s always a good idea to use gentle products when hanging a wreath from your front door. Suction cups are a great alternative to adhesive options, as they don’t leave any residue and work extremely well on this composite material.

These suction cups will form a very strong seal when suctioned to the door, and many options on the market are also extremely strong in terms of how much weight they can carry. For example, these GlobaLink Suction Hooks from Amazon will hold 3kg - which should be more than enough to carry the weight of a Christmas wreath.

All you have to do is press them onto the door, and they’ll stay there for the entirety of the Christmas period. Then, you can simply pull them off without leaving any sticky adhesive behind.

How to hang a wreath on a wooden or glass door

Glass doors are usually found in older properties, and there’s no doubt that they add a huge amount of character to a home. However, wooden and glass doors can struggle when faced with sticky wreath-hanging tools. It’s important to hang these wreaths in the right place, making sure you don’t peel off any paint or leave adhesive residue behind.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ CAROLYN BARBER)

1. Use an over-the-door hanger

Although you shouldn’t use an over-the-door wreath hanger on a composite door, this shouldn’t be a problem on a glass door. This is a very quick and easy option, too, and can be done in seconds.

All you need to do is place the hanger over your door and then hang your wreath from it. In some cases, you may have to tie some ribbon around your wreath before hanging it onto the hanger, but this will depend entirely on the type of wreath that you have.

What we love about an over-the-door hanger is that you can go as simple or as bold as you like. If you want something that blends into the door, opt for something like this plain Artificial Wreath Hanger from Dunelm . But if you’re looking for something that will stand out and look like another decoration, you could go for this Over-Door Wreath Holder from Lakeland , which offers extra mistletoe accents.

2. Use command hooks

We love Command strips at Ideal Home, and Command hooks are particularly handy when hanging your Christmas wreath. However, some of the team has struggled with the adhesive nature of these sticky hooks in the past and had to deal with peeled paint and leftover residue.

So, while these hooks can work wonders when trying to hang a wreath on a glass door, it’s best to only stick them onto the glass and avoid any painted woodwork. You should also follow the instructions when sticking these hooks to your glass door.

Nathalie Gibbins, founder of Pow Pots says, ‘Adhesive hooks come in a variety of styles, are easy to use, and can be removed at the end of the season without marking your door, and then reused the following year. Go for a good quality one that carries a sufficient weight such as 3M Command. Clean and dry the door first and wait an hour after attaching the adhesive strips before hanging up your wreath.’

(Image credit: InterFlora)

FAQs

How do you hang a wreath on a door with a command hook? Command hooks are a great way to hang a wreath on a door, as you simply need to stick the hook onto the door and then leave to stick as per the instructions before hanging your wreath on it. However, it’s important to understand that you need to buy Command hooks that are able to take the weight of your wreath, otherwise, it may fall off after a few hours. You should also consider what door you have when using these adhesive hooks. You need to be extremely careful when using these hooks on a composite door, as you might not get the adhesive nature you’re looking for, and you may find that it loses its stickiness as the weeks wear on. If using Command hooks on a glass door, you should also make sure you’re attaching them to the glass rather than the wooden or painted surround.

What does a wreath on the front door mean? Traditionally, hanging a wreath on the front door was a way to welcome the spirit of Christmas and good luck into your home during the Advent season. This has changed somewhat over the years, though. Wreaths are now considered to be a popular Christmas decoration, with many homeowners choosing to decorate the exterior of their property with these wreaths, outdoor Christmas lights, and even hanging garlands and extensive porch decor.

Now you know how to hang a wreath on your front door, it’s time to get busy!