The coveted TikTok viral convex mirror from IKEA has finally launched in the UK

The coveted IKEA convex mirror that has recently taken TikTok by storm is finally available to buy in the UK, and we think it's sure to become an interior must-have.

As far as home decor trends go, IKEA has long been a staple in launching new items that are right on the nose, mixing their classic pieces with those that embody a more contemporary, modern touch – and we think that's exactly what this convex mirror encapsulates.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA convex mirror

The SVARTBJÖRK decorative convex mirror (opens in new tab) is available to buy in-store and online on the IKEA website for £25, sporting a diameter of 41cm and a depth of 5cm.

The coveted convex mirror has racked up over 2 million views on TikTok, with creators showcasing their unboxing process and even throwing in a couple of suggestions on how to decorate with mirrors.

If you're after a fun way to jazz up an otherwise simple hallway mirror idea or bedroom mirror idea, IKEA's new convex mirror is definitely one to consider – and even better yet, it's finally available to purchase in the UK after only being available in other countries for a while.

Of course, let's address the fact that the statement mirror looks awfully similar to the mirrors you can often find in many public places, including the London Underground, stores, and streets.

Wherever it is, we guarantee that you've definitely seen this convex mirror shape before, so bringing it into your home will instantly add a statement piece to any room, as well as become a sure conversation starter the next time you have guests over.

SVARTBJÖRK Decorative Convex Mirror £25.00 at IKEA (opens in new tab) The latest social sensation, the IKEA SVARTBJÖRK mirror, has just landed in the UK, meaning you can now get your hands on the interior must-have at an affordable price.

If you don't have the luxury of space, this mirror will instantly help add depth and interest to even the smallest of rooms, whether that be a small bedroom idea or a small living room idea.

You can even combine several of these convex mirrors, mix and match them with other living room wall decor ideas, or add them to an existing gallery wall idea to create a picture wall to suit whatever living room trends you've chosen to opt for.

(Image credit: IKEA)

We think this is an interesting way to reimagine this classic circular mirror silhouette, and we look forward to seeing more of it throughout social media as a small step to embrace more statement, out-of-the-ordinary furnishings in our homes.