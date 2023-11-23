Lidl's real Christmas trees have returned for the festive season – and prices start at just £16.99

Lidl's real Christmas trees have officially returned for the festive season and have landed in stores today, Thursday 23rd November, while stocks last. Better yet, prices start from just £16.99, so shoppers who are looking to bag an affordable Christmas tree are in luck.

There are two types of people in this world: those who stand by their best artificial Christmas trees year on year, and those who have more of an affinity for the real thing. If you've decided against scouting the best Black Friday deals to snag your Christmas centrepiece this year, then we think popping into your local Lidl might just be the alternative solution.

Well, if you don't mind putting in the work to care for a real Christmas tree, putting together a budget-friendly Christmas idea isn't such a faraway dream this holiday season.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl real Christmas trees

Lidl's real Christmas trees – their range of Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Trees – have officially landed in Lidl stores nationwide today, Thursday 23rd November and will be available to buy while stocks last. Prices start at less than £20, which is a bit of cheerful news following IKEA's decision to axe their real Christmas tree offer this year.

Described as 'the king' of all trees, the Nordmann Fir is known for its ability to retain its needles throughout the festive season, so your Christmas tree ideas can look fresher for longer, without the need to worry too much about post-Christmas clean-up.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl is offering real Christmas trees in a wide range of sizes, from fresh-cut trees to pot-grown:

Medium Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree (160-180cm), £16.99

Large Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree (190-210cm), 24.99

Pot-Grown Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree (90-120cm), £22.99

If you opt for the fresh-cut tree, don't forget to pick up a bargain Christmas Tree Stand too for just £17.99.

(Image credit: Lidl)

What's more, Lidl's real Christmas trees are sustainably sourced and grown in the UK across England and Scotland, and are all LEAF Marque certified. You can even get to know their tree better by tracking its route from plantation to store via the label if you so desire.

So, if you're looking to spruce up your Christmas living room decor ideas this year without having to break the bank, why not consider popping into your local Lidl to pick up this bargain buy for seasonal joy all winter long?