Lidl's real Christmas trees have returned for the festive season – and prices start at just £16.99
What's the holiday season without a Christmas centrepiece?
Lidl's real Christmas trees have officially returned for the festive season and have landed in stores today, Thursday 23rd November, while stocks last. Better yet, prices start from just £16.99, so shoppers who are looking to bag an affordable Christmas tree are in luck.
There are two types of people in this world: those who stand by their best artificial Christmas trees year on year, and those who have more of an affinity for the real thing. If you've decided against scouting the best Black Friday deals to snag your Christmas centrepiece this year, then we think popping into your local Lidl might just be the alternative solution.
Well, if you don't mind putting in the work to care for a real Christmas tree, putting together a budget-friendly Christmas idea isn't such a faraway dream this holiday season.
Lidl real Christmas trees
Lidl's real Christmas trees – their range of Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Trees – have officially landed in Lidl stores nationwide today, Thursday 23rd November and will be available to buy while stocks last. Prices start at less than £20, which is a bit of cheerful news following IKEA's decision to axe their real Christmas tree offer this year.
Described as 'the king' of all trees, the Nordmann Fir is known for its ability to retain its needles throughout the festive season, so your Christmas tree ideas can look fresher for longer, without the need to worry too much about post-Christmas clean-up.
Lidl is offering real Christmas trees in a wide range of sizes, from fresh-cut trees to pot-grown:
- Medium Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree (160-180cm), £16.99
- Large Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree (190-210cm), 24.99
- Pot-Grown Nordmann Fir Non-Drop Christmas Tree (90-120cm), £22.99
If you opt for the fresh-cut tree, don't forget to pick up a bargain Christmas Tree Stand too for just £17.99.
What's more, Lidl's real Christmas trees are sustainably sourced and grown in the UK across England and Scotland, and are all LEAF Marque certified. You can even get to know their tree better by tracking its route from plantation to store via the label if you so desire.
So, if you're looking to spruce up your Christmas living room decor ideas this year without having to break the bank, why not consider popping into your local Lidl to pick up this bargain buy for seasonal joy all winter long?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
These cult luxury kitchen buys are usually too expensive - but these Black Friday deals are impossible to ignore
*Adds all of them to basket before the prices go back up*
By Lauren Bradbury
-
We've rooted out a Black Friday Ninja Creami deal that's not really a deal at all
This Ninja Creami deal claims to be £100 off – but it's actually just the usual RRP
By Molly Cleary
-
How to scarify a lawn – the expert-approved guide for healthy, green and luscious grass
Lawn care pros advise what’s the best way to go about scarifying your lawn
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to decorate a Christmas tree – a step by step guide, with tips from the professionals
Ensure your Christmas tree is dressed to perfection for the holiday season with our expert tips
By Amy Cutmore
-
3 easy-to-copy ways to style Habitat's £16.50 wooden star for an expensive-looking Christmas display
This stylish decoration caught our expert stylist's eye as the ultimate affordable way to elevate your home decor this Christmas
By Rebecca Knight
-
Christmas gonks for 2023 – where to buy seasonal gnomes and how to style them around the home
Christmas gonks have become a major holiday staple
By Tamara Kelly
-
Stacey Solomon has divided opinion with her latest DIY Christmas decor - is it an 'epic fail' or genius?
Some love it, some hate it – but what do you think?
By Amy Hunt
-
Festive gifts under £50 - get your Christmas shopping list sorted
If this year you've budgeted to buy everyone's gifts under £50, check out these brilliant suggestions for your shopping list
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
41 budget Christmas decorating ideas - affordable ways to create a fabulously festive home
There's no need to spend a lot to create a magical home this Christmas, as our low-cost ideas and tips prove
By Holly Walsh
-
The affordable 'quiet luxury' Christmas decorations I'm buying to make my home look expensive
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas...
By Holly Cockburn
-
Pinterest UK's Head of Home reveals what the most popular Christmas trends this year will be
Pinterest UK’s Head of Home Matt Siberry shares the top three festive trends that people are ‘pinning’ the most
By Matt Siberry