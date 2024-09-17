Cath Kidston is cool now?! I got a preview of the brand’s trendy new homeware look at Next

Growing up, most of us proudly owned something by Cath Kidston - whether that’s a lunch bag, a bed linen set or a backpack. But the brand’s signature style of ditsy florals hasn’t necessarily aged so well into adulthood and you could say Cath Kidston has since fallen out of favour. But I previewed the new Cath Kidston homeware range at Next’s new autumn/winter press show it was nothing short of a revelation.

We at the Ideal Home office, myself included, did not expect to be lusting after Cath Kidston homeware anytime soon, if ever. And yet, to our surprise, that’s exactly what’s happening right now as the brand’s range perfectly blends current home decor trends with the company’s signature kitsch designs.

Next bought Cath Kidston last year, saving the brand from going into administration. And that’s why the new (and improved) Cath Kidston homeware range is available to shop exclusively at Next.

How is the new Cath Kidston homeware range different from what we’re used to

The ongoing cottagecore and traditional home trend was a hint that Cath Kidston and the brand’s ditsy florals were becoming en-vogue again.

But what is really hitting the spot this time around is the way that the brand pairs those classic cottagecore motifs with equally as pretty but more modern and on-trend finishes like contrasting scalloped trims, striped frilled cushions and stripes in general. It blends ‘the brand's iconic floral heritage prints with a whimsical design aesthetic for a modern era,’ Next says.

It’s a more pared-back take on the fun Cath Kidston which is exactly what our adult selves are after apparently.

What to look forward to from Cath Kidston

The two real stars of the collection are the made-to-order sofas which can also be purchased as love seats/armchairs – it’s the cushiony, pillow-like Mallow and Edged, named after the flounce-like edges similar to Oxford pillowcases. It looks especially stunning in the colourways with contrasting edges.

As these living room seating ideas are made-to-order, they can also be covered in any one of the 15 different fabrics and patterns on offer.

Lighting is another strong category of the new collection with everything from table lamps to pendants and even floor lamps impressing the whole team and hitting several lighting trends of the moment. And the same goes for the soft furnishings of the range – I’m especially loving the already mentioned striped cushions and the floral scalloped rug.

Our top picks

Edged sofa by Cath Kidston £1399 at Next This sofa was the first thing I saw from the new Cath Kidston range - and that alone made me rethink how I thought of the brand. As already mentioned, this sofa is made to order and comes in several different sizes and fabrics to complement your home. Cath Kidston Glass Marble Table Lamp £49 at Next Candy references are quite abundant in the new range - much like this glass table lamp reminiscent of a striped hard candy. Yum! Mallow love seat by Cath Kidston £1099 at Next I saw and tested this beautifully cushiony love seat (it was super comfy!) at the Next press day last week where it was displayed in a pink striped finish. But I really love the idea of this baby blue version. But of course, you can have this made in any fabric and size you like, much like the Edged model. Cath Kidston Candy Stripe Cushion £32 at Next similarly to red and white stripes, light pink and red ones are also reminiscent of candies, just slightly prettier ones. And it's not just the colour of the stripes that makes me think of sweets when I look at this one, it's the ruffled trim too which reminds me of candy wrappers. And I love the unexpected velvet finish of this one. Cath Kidston Tonal Ditsy Rug From £180 at Next The vibrant scalloped edge highlighted with a red trim paired with a embossed floral pattern which is both beautifully tactile yet discreet make this rug design a winner in my eyes. And it's pure wool on top of that! Cath Kidston Ceramic Folded Ceiling Pendant £99 at Next The beauty of this pendant light is the effect of a draped napkin or a cloth that's been made into a ceramic lampshade. And in keeping with the Cath Kidston brand, the inside is painted with a characteristic blue floral pattern.

It’s safe to say that I’m a Cath Kidston convert! What about you – has this new range changed your mind about the brand imbued with childhood nostalgia?