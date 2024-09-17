Cath Kidston is cool now?! I got a preview of the brand’s trendy new homeware look at Next
The brand famous for ditsy florals is back – and it's better than ever!
Growing up, most of us proudly owned something by Cath Kidston - whether that’s a lunch bag, a bed linen set or a backpack. But the brand’s signature style of ditsy florals hasn’t necessarily aged so well into adulthood and you could say Cath Kidston has since fallen out of favour. But I previewed the new Cath Kidston homeware range at Next’s new autumn/winter press show it was nothing short of a revelation.
We at the Ideal Home office, myself included, did not expect to be lusting after Cath Kidston homeware anytime soon, if ever. And yet, to our surprise, that’s exactly what’s happening right now as the brand’s range perfectly blends current home decor trends with the company’s signature kitsch designs.
Next bought Cath Kidston last year, saving the brand from going into administration. And that’s why the new (and improved) Cath Kidston homeware range is available to shop exclusively at Next.
How is the new Cath Kidston homeware range different from what we’re used to
The ongoing cottagecore and traditional home trend was a hint that Cath Kidston and the brand’s ditsy florals were becoming en-vogue again.
But what is really hitting the spot this time around is the way that the brand pairs those classic cottagecore motifs with equally as pretty but more modern and on-trend finishes like contrasting scalloped trims, striped frilled cushions and stripes in general. It blends ‘the brand's iconic floral heritage prints with a whimsical design aesthetic for a modern era,’ Next says.
It’s a more pared-back take on the fun Cath Kidston which is exactly what our adult selves are after apparently.
What to look forward to from Cath Kidston
The two real stars of the collection are the made-to-order sofas which can also be purchased as love seats/armchairs – it’s the cushiony, pillow-like Mallow and Edged, named after the flounce-like edges similar to Oxford pillowcases. It looks especially stunning in the colourways with contrasting edges.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
As these living room seating ideas are made-to-order, they can also be covered in any one of the 15 different fabrics and patterns on offer.
Lighting is another strong category of the new collection with everything from table lamps to pendants and even floor lamps impressing the whole team and hitting several lighting trends of the moment. And the same goes for the soft furnishings of the range – I’m especially loving the already mentioned striped cushions and the floral scalloped rug.
Our top picks
This sofa was the first thing I saw from the new Cath Kidston range - and that alone made me rethink how I thought of the brand. As already mentioned, this sofa is made to order and comes in several different sizes and fabrics to complement your home.
Candy references are quite abundant in the new range - much like this glass table lamp reminiscent of a striped hard candy. Yum!
I saw and tested this beautifully cushiony love seat (it was super comfy!) at the Next press day last week where it was displayed in a pink striped finish. But I really love the idea of this baby blue version. But of course, you can have this made in any fabric and size you like, much like the Edged model.
similarly to red and white stripes, light pink and red ones are also reminiscent of candies, just slightly prettier ones. And it's not just the colour of the stripes that makes me think of sweets when I look at this one, it's the ruffled trim too which reminds me of candy wrappers. And I love the unexpected velvet finish of this one.
The vibrant scalloped edge highlighted with a red trim paired with a embossed floral pattern which is both beautifully tactile yet discreet make this rug design a winner in my eyes. And it's pure wool on top of that!
It’s safe to say that I’m a Cath Kidston convert! What about you – has this new range changed your mind about the brand imbued with childhood nostalgia?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
The liquorice colour combo is going to be 2025 most playful interior trend - here's how to make it work
The result is effortlessly classy
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is an expensive duvet worth it? Experts explain whether a high price point will guarantee a better night's sleep
Microfibre, duck, goose, wool or cashmere, there are many duvet options out there and they all come with vastly different price points. So how much should you really spend?
By Emma Rinaldi
-
12 safe and eco-friendly ways to make your home smell incredible without compromising the air quality in your house
From making your own potpourri and natural room sprays to the natural fragrances that work best
By Ellis Cochrane
-
8 aesthetic pinboard ideas – pretty and functional ways to elevate a simple cork board into something inspiring
Whether it's for a mood board or the central part of a family command centre, these are some of our favourite ways to elevate a pinboard
By Ellis Cochrane
-
The one thing every room needs for designer-style, according to Kelly Hoppen – and it won't break the bank
The interior designer explains how textures can make or break a room
By Sara Hesikova
-
Why you should romanticise your home – the trend that makes your home love you back
Turn your space into an emotional and physical self-care haven
By Vanessa Richmond
-
Want to be more colour confident in your home? Dulux's bold colour of the year 2025 was chosen to help you do just that
Dulux’s colour of the year 2025 is True Joy, a bright sunny yellow shade that inspires happiness
By Sara Hesikova
-
Tesco’s new F&F homeware launch is simple and stylish - has the supermarket finally cracked home decor?
Understated is clearly effective
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I had a sneak peek at Marks & Spencer new homeware and these are the pieces that should be on your radar for autumn
Marks & Spencer has some great new-season buys and this is my list of the ones you won't want to miss
By Laurie Davidson
-
'Let’s just bring some darker colours in’ – the queen of neutrals Stacey Solomon surprised us with her latest dark and moody George Home range
Stacey Solomon embraces her favourite season in her new George Home collab
By Sara Hesikova
-
Should you open windows when using a dehumidifier? Experts reveal how this small oversight can affect the efficiency of your appliance
Keep this simple tip in mind to ensure your home stays dry and comfortable
By Jullia Joson