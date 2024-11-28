I've had this Pooky light on my wishlist for months - this is the deal that's making me hit 'buy'

When it comes to Black Friday shopping, it can be tricky to cut through the noise and figure out how to shop smartly. With so many deals across homeware, figuring out what to hit 'buy' on can be overwhelming, which is why I'm focusing on the items I've had on my wishlist for months.

Top of my list? Pooky's range of rechargeable lamps and wire-free wall sconces. Black Friday deals have officially begun, so I knew it was best to hold out until Pooky decided to join in on the deals before I hit 'buy'. Luckily, they've announced a sitewide sale so my top picks are included.

Living in a rental means you have to get a little bit creative with lighting - plug sockets aren't necessarily in the right spots and wiring lights is a no-go, and Pooky is one of few retailers looking to fix that problem.

While lots of retailers are following suit with portable lamps that can be moved around your home, Pooky was one of the first to create them - and it's safe to say they're beautiful. It's no secret that they're on the pricier side though, so I've been patiently waiting for Pooky's Black Friday deals to begin.

Pooky Black Friday Deals

Pooky's Black Friday deals are here and considering that the retailer very rarely holds sales or discounts, it's definitely the best time to stock up on any lighting you've had your eye on.

There is 15% off sitewide and 20% off if you spend more than £350 - the discount is applied at checkout too, so you can easily browse the entire site with the knowledge that everything is included.

Whether you're looking for a wireless lamp to add to a cosy corner of your kitchen, a new lampshade for your living room ceiling light or a wall light to perfect your bedtime reading routine, Pooky will have something to fit the bill.

Twinky rechargeable wall light £86.70 at Pooky In a chic brushed brass design, this rechargeable wall light only requires two small screws to install. To recharge, simply take off the shade and plug in using a USB - voila, 10 hours of warm dimmable light. Scoon rechargeable table lamp £69.70 at Pooky Heavy duty yet light, robust and knock-proof, this rechargeable table lamp is a practical and attractive addition to your home. In nine colours, there is bound to be one to suit every room. Seurat rechargeable picture light £114.75 at Pooky To elevate your home and artwork, you can't go wrong with a picture light. The antique brass finish is perfect for matching with lighting for an all-encompassing vintage-inspired look. Skellig floor lamp in burnt wood and brass £163.80 at Pooky The burnt wood and brass combination of this floor lamp base will add the perfect homely touch to a living room. Full of dimension, this small touch will have a big impact. 14cm tall tapered shade £30.59 at Pooky Ellen Merchant's 'Squiggles' print has been all over our Instagram feeds as headboards, wallpaper and other home textiles so we were thrilled to see this Pooky lampshade. In a tiny 14cm height, it will look adorable on a bedside table. 40cm straight empire silk ikat shade £93.08 at Pooky Ikat lamp shades have been a huge trend in recent years and Pooky is one of the biggest adopters of the style. Use this 40cm shade as a ceiling light or floor lampshade - you can even match with cushions or blinds in the same fabric.

Wall lights have been a big hit this year and while we've seen some hacks that turn wired lights into a wireless design, Pooky has one of the best wireless wall lights we've seen. It's perfect for rented living and has been top of my wishlist for a long time now - the antique brass finish is hard to find at other retailers to the same standard.

Ideal Home's Content Editor, Sara Hesikova, agrees. 'Whenever I look for lighting that's that little bit more stylish and elevated than what the high street has to offer, I go straight to Pooky. And I've been eyeing the Twinky rechargeable wall light for a while - and Black Friday might be the time I finally invest.

'I love wall sconces but as a renter, there's no way I could install any regular ones in my flat. But this Pooky light is completely renter-friendly, no holes needed, yet you'd never know it's a wireless, rechargeable design because it looks so luxe,' Sara adds.

(Image credit: Pooky)

Another big hit is Pooky's rechargeable table lamps. Our homes are such multi-functional spaces that it doesn't always make sense to have lighting plugged in specific areas - instead, focusing on flexible lighting that can be moved around will give you so many more options.

Maybe you need some extra illumination for winter work-from-home days or you want to add ambience to evenings spent entertaining in your kitchen - whatever it may be, you won't regret adding a wireless lamp to your home.

Alongside the wall lights to go beside my bed, I've been eyeing up the ernest rechargeable table lamp in antique brass to go on a new side table in my living room. It's perfect for a slightly vintage vibe with the modern fixings of being rechargeable and wireless. I love how it looks with this marbled paper lampshade, too.

(Image credit: Pooky)

Are you looking to spruce up your kitchen lighting ideas or set ambience through living room lighting?

Whichever is your goal, start prepping your basket now...