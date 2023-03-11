Fans are raving over Primark's new home range – this £4 buy is the star of the show

Fans on Instagram are raving over Primark's newest homeware range – we think it's a surefire way to give your home a mood-boosting makeover, and one item, in particular, has us all eyes on it.

One of our favourite budget stores, Primark, has recently been making waves in the world of homeware, allowing home decor trends to be more accessible by releasing affordable but equally unique home decor pieces – and this mood-boosting range takes the cake, it's no wonder that fans are gushing over it on social media.

(Image credit: Primark)

Primark mood-boosting homeware

Primark's newest homeware collection boasts bright, bold colours in the form of bite-size decor pieces such as painted patterned dinnerware, vases, rugs, trinkets, wall art (which we've seen to improve well-being in the home), and more.

Fans have taken to Primark Home's Instagram (opens in new tab) to showcase their obsession over the new collection, with one saying, 'Well colour me obsessed,' and many exclaiming how much they love the colourful range.

We think it's very attuned to the trending concept of dopamine decorating, as more and more have we seen people keen to bring colour into their homes to inspire specific feelings and moods within a space.

(Image credit: Primark)

'Colour has an amazing ability to influence our mood and impact how we feel, particularly in our homes where we spend so much of our time,' explains Chelsea Clark, head of brand at Lust Home (opens in new tab).

We've been in the know that cool-toned blues and greens that reflect nature are known to help soothe and relax, like M&S' new bedding.

'Brighter colours on the other hand encourage optimism and increase feelings of happiness. Yellow tones in particular are noted for creating a feeling of joy and boosting our energy, whereas bright oranges, blues and greens provide an invigorating touch to a room.'

(Image credit: Primark)

Out of everything we've currently seen in the homeware range, however, there are a particular set of items that we've been eyeing up extra – the patterned dinnerware, including various bowls, plates, and serving dishes.

And there's definitely something about this handcrafted and personal style that has many a shopper hooked. Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab) explains, 'As our world becomes increasingly automated, shoppers are embracing handcrafted styles – celebrating both craftsmanship and individuality – as an alternative to mass-produced pieces.'

(Image credit: Primark)

'Hand-painted ceramics are especially on the rise, with more and more shoppers turning to these organic shapes and whimsical designs to add personality and artistic flair to their homes.'

Starting from £4.50 a piece and available in selected Primark stores right now, we think these ceramics are oh-so-cute and definitely a must-buy as the spring season approaches. We think they'd look great accompanying a garden party idea.

If you need us, we'll be at Primark.