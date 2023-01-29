M&S' new bedding perfectly captures this on-trend soothing mood of the moment
Here's what we'll be shopping from the new range
Marks and Spencer have done it again, with their new home range featuring neutral, floral bedding that perfectly embodies this on-trend colour scheme. As well as stocking up on the cutest planters and vases, M&S are gearing towards the spring season as we speak – and we're so here for it.
As we're rearing to leave the January blues behind us, many of us are probably ready for a well-needed pick-me-up and a way to give our homes a mood-boosting makeover. Well, we think that Marks and Spencer's got it in the bag with their new range of homeware to get us through the final push of the January slump.
Our M&S shopping list
Capture the vintage charm with this cotton-rich bedding set, featuring traditional florals and ruffle trims. The print adorns both sides of the covers in a reversible design, allowing you to switch up the look anytime.
This shaped planter is a distinctive way to display your favourite house plants. Designed with a classic glazed finish, made from ceramic and featuring a delicate petal design, it's the sweetest way to bring a pop of colour and interest into any space.
This pure cotton bedding set makes a cheerful addition to any bedroom. Decorated with tufted florals for a textured finish, adding a little flair to what otherwise would be a basic staple.
Display your favourite flower subscriptions in statement style with this elegant vase. Crafted from glass with a delicate ribbed texture, this piece is perfect for creating a statement centre piece for your table.
This bedding can set an eye-catching focal point in your bedroom with the bold stripes of this cotton-blend set. The thick, watercolour-style lines lend an artistic flair ideal for sprucing up any space.
From the best duvet covers to upgrade your bedroom ideas to the sweetest planters for your house plant ideas within the new-in items, there's definitely a pattern that we see with the reoccurring green and blue hues, and we're for sure a fan.
Interior experts at Hovia (opens in new tab) had predicted these colours to continuously grow as a home decor trend for 2023. We know many of us favour neutral tones, but if a pop of colour is what you're after, they recommend that we 'stay within the safe lines of mellow and tranquil blues and greens.' And that's exactly what we're seeing in the M&S Home range (opens in new tab).
Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, sleep specialist and counsellor at TEMPUR (opens in new tab) chimes in the same fashion agreeing that while playing with colour is encouraged, our bedroom colour schemes should ultimately promote relaxation to help us sleep better.
'To achieve this, we need light, airy, soothing tones; dusky pinks, soothing greens, hazy blues, and muted yellows are all ideal,' he explains. 'Patterns that are proven to relax the eye are perfect for bedding, however, such as floral designs and those that feature shapes with curved edges.' The new M&S bedding could be an easy way to introduce patterns to your home.
Having spoken to M&S, they revealed that plain bedding sets have actually been performing better than design bedding, with searches up 13% in the last 10 weeks. However, they think this is the case of these purchases being replacements rather than giving into the desire to partake in dopamine decorating.
So, if you're not looking to splurge on the best mattress just yet for a boudoir upgrade, then we think that these bedding sets are the ideal way to update a tired-looking space, especially if you're keen to create a happy home.
Have any of these caught your fancy? We especially have our eye on the tufted floral bedding set and the funky petal planter...
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
