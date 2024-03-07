Stacey Solomon's spring collection with George Home nails this season's prettiest colour trend

Stacey Solomon's new collection with George Home at Asda has officially launched, and every product is doused in the perfect representation of springtime fun. Inspired by her own idyllic country home, Pickle Cottage, the range is a nod to her well-known and loved palette of neutrals – with a new hue to add to the roster.

Building on the success of Stacey Solomon's range with George Home that launched in September last year, we're seeing a new side of the presenter's homeware style through this drop, which brings the prettiest pastels centre stage – with a focus on lilac, which we're declaring the 'it' colour of the season.

Whether you're in need of some subtle Easter decorating ideas, require some tablescaping inspo, or are simply looking to refresh your interiors for spring with the latest home decor trends, look no further than Stacey's new collection to bring your space bang up to date.

Shop 'At Home with Stacey Solomon' exclusively at George Home

(Image credit: George Home)

Stacey Solomon's George Home SS24 collection

The new 127-piece collection designed by Stacey features pieces to cover all bases of decorating your home, including dining, bed, bath (and beyond).

Perfectly complementing Stacey's previous collection, the new drop is filled with trend-led items to layer with your favourites from the existing range. The fresh spring-inspired themes across the range incorporate bunnies and bluebells alongside beautiful greens and our personal favourite: lilac.

If you ask us, lilac being one of the predominant colours in the range is no coincidence either, but rather a nod to one of the most popular colour trends right now.

(Image credit: George Home)

'Pastels, with a muted and sophisticated twist, are gaining popularity in 2024 and are set to become this season's new neutrals,' remarks Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company.

'Lilac is being used this season to create serene and stylish interior spaces and these colours are perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, and even dining rooms where they can create a sense of calm and elegance,' she continues.

Ben Thomson, manager at Promain attributes lilac's rise in popularity to bringing a breath of fresh air to design landscapes, injecting spaces with a sense of tranquillity.

(Image credit: George Home)

Although we've traditionally seen the likes of light green and blue dominating the scene of calming colour schemes, Ben notes that 'there is certainly a possibility for lilac and pastel colours to carve a niche as the new neutrals'.

Emma Bestley, co-founder of YesColours even adds, 'When used in combination with other hues, lilac pairs beautifully with softer greens, light blues, dusky pinks, pastel yellows, and shaded whites.' The choice of colour combinations is pretty much endless.

Better yet, these are colours that can all be spotted in abundance throughout Stacey's new collection, further proving its versatility within other home decor pieces. It's no wonder we think the range is filled with spring decorating must-haves.

Shop our star buys from the collection

Commenting on the new collection, Stacey says, 'I am so excited for my second homeware collection with George Home. This range offers springtime fun with cute bunnies and bluebells, and there's lots of beautiful colours with lilacs, greens, and neutrals that can be mixed and matched.'

'It is so important for me to create collections that complement each other, so that you can build on what you already have and I believe this range does just that. It brings that touch of fresh springtime to the home at great value, and I hope customers get as much joy from it as I do.'

(Image credit: George Home)

This new launch might just be our favourite from Stacey's range. However, seeing as she only keeps outdoing herself, we're keen to see what else the interiors enthusiast has up her sleeve.