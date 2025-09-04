The once-dated 'bathroom lounge' has been given a trendy touch - here's why you need a chair in your bathroom

While a bathroom is an integral part of any household for practicality's sake, it's also a dedicated place to relax and unwind; an atmosphere that design plays a big part in helping to curate. But in order to unlock the next level of indulgence, you'll want to make sure your bathroom furniture is right.

A 'bathroom lounge' might sound like an old-fashioned or even dramatic idea, but the ethos is actually simple - adding a seat to your shower ideas will take both relaxation and practicality to the next level.

We might not all have room for a chaise lounge or an armchair in our bathrooms, but according to interior design pros, there are plenty of ways to bring this trend into any bathroom with a classic or contemporary twist. Still on the fence? Here's why including a chair in your bathroom might be the simple trick you've been missing.

(Image credit: Future/Rachael Smith)

Should you put a chair in a bathroom?

When you think of seats in the bathroom, it's likely that your mind goes to dated, carpeted designs that have seen better days. It's true also that the idea of having a place to lounge in your bathroom largely depends on having a pretty big space, which is more common in older homes.

However, as with any interior trend, there's a way to make an old look feel brand new, and a chair in the bathroom has so much potential.

'Introducing a seat into the bathroom is very much part of the movement to make these rooms feel more generous, more indulgent and more in step with the rest of the home,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

'Where once a bathroom was purely about efficiency, people are now treating it as a place to linger, and seating plays a big part in that shift. A stool, ottoman, bench or even a chaise can make the room feel less clinical and more like a private sanctuary,' she adds.

(Image credit: Future/Nathalie Priem)

Adding a chair to a bathroom might feel like an impractical indulgence, and perhaps even unsanitary, but it's the perfect way to turn your bathroom into a third space. Adding a seating area provides you with a place to relax with a book and candles lit that isn't the bath, creating a spa-like environment at home.

'The practical benefits are equally important. A bench or stool provides a spot to place clothes, rest a book, or perch while you run the shower or dry off after a bath,' Keeley adds. 'It’s also a way to add personality and layering, choosing an upholstered piece introduces colour or pattern, while a wooden or stone stool can echo natural finishes elsewhere in the bathroom.'

Creating a relaxing environment in a bathroom doesn't mean you have to stick to pared-back interiors and a simplified bathroom colour scheme. In fact, mimicking the styles of your living spaces where colour and pattern are used in abundance will help to create cohesion and a sense of warmth.

(Image credit: Future/James French)

While a chaise or larger armchair leans more into a classic scheme, this won't necessarily be achievable in small bathrooms. However, you can still create a seating area that will fulfil the same purpose.

'Even in a compact footprint, a small stool can make the space feel considered and versatile. Ultimately, it’s about encouraging people to see the bathroom not as a purely functional room, but as one of the few places where you can switch off and enjoy a slower pace,' Keeley explains.

And if you want to modernise this idea, the key is to focus on natural materials to create a subtle and down-to-earth look.

'Think timber stools, upholstered benches, or even sculptural pieces that double up as design accents. They introduce texture and warmth, especially when paired with layers such as soft towels, rugs and ambient lighting,' explains Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

'In larger bathrooms, seating can feel like a natural extension of the space, while in smaller ones it can be more functional, such as a perch for a towel or a surface for a book or candle. Either way, it blurs the line between a utilitarian bathroom and a more restful, spa-like retreat.'

So are you tempted to try out a chair in your bathroom? It doesn't have to be a full on living room, even a little stool will be the perfect place to perch.