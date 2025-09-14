I’ve just found the best alternative to the cult Dunelm Beatrice Snuggle Chair – and you’d never guess where it’s from

I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the Coast Navy Striped Love Chair from Very , since I spotted it early this week, and I don’t think I’ve been this obsessed with a chair since the launch of the cult Dunelm Beatrice Chair .

Stripe furniture has been everywhere this year, and as we head into the latter end of the year and 2026, this Very chair proves the trend is going nowhere. While committing to the best sofa in stripes can be expensive, a striped cuddle chair is a lower-risk way to try the look out.

Featuring bold blue stripes and elegant finishes, this chair is an underrated buy and should be up for your consideration if you’re looking for new living room seating ideas. And right now, the Very Coast Navy Striped Love Chair is £150 off.

Very Home Coast Navy Striped Love Chair View at very.co.uk I'm obsessed with the bold, nautical design of this chair. It's perfect for refreshing your living spaces as we transition into a new season. Dunelm Beatrice Folkstone Stripe Snuggle Chair £399 at Dunelm The Dunelm version is cheaper, but smaller than the Very version at 117cm wide. However, it is available in a large range of bold deckchair stripes, and this more subtle ticking stripe.

Scrolling Very’s new Autumn/Winter collection, the Coast Navy Striped Love Chair practically jumped off the page when I spotted it. It’s crisp white and navy lines not only lean into its nautical theme, but create an eye-catching focal point in the room.

While clearly an ideal choice for a coastal living room , this chair was looped in as part of Very’s ‘Playful Homestaid’ trend. According to Very, this trend was built on celebrating the lighter, more playful side of interior design, with pieces such as this love chair designed to transform any space into a joyful setting.

‘As we enter the Autumn, it is now the perfect season for entertaining at home, and this collection embraces that spirit with bright colours and decorative patterns that instantly lift a space - from walls to upholstery. Stripes, one of the most timeless motifs in design and fashion, have been reimagined here with bold colour combinations and unexpected materials, transforming them from classic to contemporary,’ commented Sally Goodwin, Design Manager at Very .

Coastal style gives a space a breezy refresh, and that’s exactly what this chair does. Stripes are timeless and unlikely to ever fall out of fashion, so it’s a safe bet this chair will remain refreshing for years to come. Plus, with its dark wooden legs and gold castors, these finishing touches create a sense of luxury, emphasising the timeless appeal.

Very describes this chair as having a medium firmness (based on their internal sit test) so we can guess it is comfortable while being supportive. This is backed up by the cushion being foam-filled, with a fibre wrap - a technique that is largely considered to offer both support and shape-retention, alongside plush comfort.

You can even request a free fabric swatch by emailing ‘SwatchOrder@ClickSpares.co.uk’ with your name and address, along with the range name, item number, colour choice and name of the retailer's website. This ensures you like the striped pattern and the feel of the material.

The chair comes part assembled, so you will need to use a few of your DIY skills to complete the chair, but this shouldn’t be as taxing as building the chair from scratch. Plus, at £499 (down from £649), I’d argue this chair is an excellent choice.

It’s not as cheap as the cult Dunelm Snuggle Chair (£399), but I’d argue the Very Love Chair has a more polished finish, and given that it hasn’t got the same cult status, it’s a more unique piece.

The Very Coast Navy Striped Love Chair is perfect for refreshing your living space ahead of the new season. Can you picture it in your home?