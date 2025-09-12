‘They nod to the past but feel firmly of the present’ – John Lewis’ retro lounge and dining chairs champion the biggest furniture trend of the year
I was obsessed with these coordinating John Lewis lounge and dining chairs at the retailer’s preview – now they’re finally available
When I previewed the John Lewis autumn/winter 2025 homeware range a couple of months ago, there were a handful of pieces that really stood out to me – the coordinating John Lewis Hoxton armchair and the Curve dining armchair were among those few. And now they’re available to shop!
Along with the new but already iconic John Lewis Pleat sofa, the Hoxton and Curve chairs were the items from the new collection that I would love to have in my own home – and if I had the space (and was allowed to, of course) I would have carried them right out of that John Lewis autumn/winter showcase.
The Hoxton lounge chair has been available for a few weeks now, and is rising in popularity too. Sales of the chair increased by 66% last week compared to the week before. However, I’ve been obsessively checking each week for the Curve dining chair to drop, and it finally did!
What makes the John Lewis chairs special?
Both of these retro-inspired designs champion the chrome furniture trend which is getting more and more prominent. And they come in the hottest colour of the year – a chocolate brown dubbed by John Lewis ‘cocoa’ which the retailer also named its colour of the season.
‘Cocoa is our colour of the season for autumn/winter 2025 and felt like the natural choice for these hero pieces as it’s rich, grounding and quietly luxurious,’ says Daniel Rawlings, lead furniture designer at John Lewis. ‘It’s a shade that brings warmth and sophistication in equal measure.’
And even though the Hoxton and Curve chairs are not necessarily bold, statement designs, they will quietly elevate your space with their stylish look that appears much more expensive and high end than their respective £349 and £179 price tags.
‘Both the Hoxton Armchair and Curve Dining Armchair were inspired by a love of sculptural form and retro glamour – reimagined for how we live now. They nod to the past, but feel firmly of the present. They stand out for their sculptural shapes and considered details – pieces with real presence, designed to elevate any space,’ Daniel says.
Part of John Lewis’ Modern Luxe trend, this style is defined by retro-inspired curved silhouettes, rich textures and an earthy colour palette of browns and greens redefined for contemporary living.
Daniel concludes with a few tips on how to style these chic chairs, ‘These pieces are ideal for layered, characterful interiors, pairing well with burl wood, marble, or smoked glass. For a calm, tonal aesthetic, combine them with soft neutrals. For a bolder statement, contrast them with brass and rich colours.’
What to style them with
