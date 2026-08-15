I'm calling it, this Next pumpkin bedding set will be an instant sellout – it nails this year's biggest autumn trend

Yes, I know, it's summer, and depending on where you live in the UK, you may be recovering from yet another heatwave.

However, bedding trends wait for no man, woman, or well-dressed bedroom, and pumpkin bedding is already having a moment.

Plus, Next has just quietly dropped a pumpkin bedding set that I think will soon be an instant sell-out, so if you want to get your hands on this autumn-themed duvet set before it disappears, you may need to move fast.

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Next Autumn Icons Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set £45 at Next UK

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years immersed in the world of bedrooms, and when it comes to where to buy bedding, Next is always one of my top recommendations.

Plus, in recent years, the brand has absolutely nailed the most sought-after bedding trends.

Last Christmas, Next launched its Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, which quickly went viral and became one of the most-shopped bedding collections of the year.

That winter-themed bedding set featured robins leaving footsteps on a snowy fleece duvet cover, and I predict the brand's new pumpkin-themed bedding is going to follow its lead and become an instant autumn bestseller.

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(Image credit: Next)

In fact, with 'pumpkin bedding' searches already spiking on Google, I don't think it will be long before this trending bedding set starts selling out.

Not least because Next has nailed the double autumnal whammy with this design.

There are smiley-faced pumpkins embroidered onto the duvet cover, but to up the cuteness factor even further, the brand has also stitched that autumnal favourite – the now iconic pumpkin-spiced latte – to the surface.

And did I mention this duvet set also features a gingham background (still one of the biggest bedding trends of the year) *and* is made from super snuggly and cosy brushed cotton?

(Image credit: Next)

To my mind, this duvet cover and pillowcase set nails everything you might want in an autumn bedding set, and what's more, there's a whole collection of coordinating items available.

Personally, I think the £125 pumpkin-spiced latte-shaped side table may be a step too far, but the rest of the collection is *far* more stylish! And it means you can choose whether your nod to the cosy season is subtle or as OTT as you like.

I'm generally not a Halloween lover, but I have to admit, even I'm tempted by this autumn-themed collection and its understated Halloween-ish vibes.

After all, considering how long and hot it feels like this summer has been, for the first time in a long time, I'm actually looking forward to the change in season.

Some cooler weather, cosy bedding, and a pumpkin-spiced latte sounds like something I could definitely get behind right now!