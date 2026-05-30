This week, Aldi relaunches its cooling bedding range in-store, and after a week where Britain saw temperatures soar to over 30C, I don't think there could be any better timing.

Whilst many of us are probably only too happy to enjoy the sunshine during the daytime, the hot and humid nights can be a very different story.

Most people are eager to find ways to stay cool in bed during hot weather, and with prices starting from just £3.99, Aldi's cooling bedding collection aims to be an affordable way to do so.

Latest Videos From

The Aldi collection features numerous cooling solutions. There are breathable and lightweight muslin duvet covers priced at £24.99 and available in three colourways of white, sage and beige.

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

And then there's the £7.99 Cooling Fitted & Flat Sheet and £3.99 Cooling Pillowcase 2 Pack that Aldi says are 'designed to draw moisture away from the body for a fresh and restful night'.

The budget-friendly retailer is also stocking a £12.99 Silentnight Thermal Regulating Pillow. This features 'heat sensor technology that helps to regulate temperature, by absorbing extra body heat, wicking away any moisture, and keeping bodies at the optimal temperature so shoppers can sleep soundly'.

That certainly sounds like exactly what I've needed these past few nights when I've been using every trick in the book for how to keep a bedroom cool.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dan Duchars Ltd)

I already have the space-saving Silentnight Cooling Gel Pillow Pad and the larger Silentnight Cooling Gel Body Pad, which I pop in the fridge before bed on the unbearably hot nights so it can cool down my sheets before I get in.

But when it comes to how to sleep better in hot weather, it's your whole sleep setup that needs thinking about.

Thankfully, there are lots of bedding materials that can help you sleep cooler, from breathable linen duvet covers, to temperature-regulating wool-filled duvets and cooling mattress toppers that can save the day if you have a synthetic or memory foam mattress that's causing you to overheat.

M&S Collection Pure Linen Bedding Set £95 at Marks and Spencer UK Linen fabric is highly breathable, and these natural plant fibres can absorb far more moisture than cotton or polyester, which means you’re less likely to wake up feeling sticky or uncomfortable during a heatwave. Woolroom Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet £116.24 at The Wool Room UK A wool duvet naturally regulates temperature, drawing heat and humidity away from the body to create a comfortable microclimate during hot weather. Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper £159.99 at The Wool Room UK A wool mattress topper can increase airflow under your body, adding breathability to a mattress that causes overheating and delivering a cooler sleep.

That said, whilst opting for bedding made from natural fibres has been game-changing for me as a hot sleeper, they are an investment. Although, to my mind, it's an investment worth making, as temperature plays *such* a big part in how well we sleep.

And, like most women, my temperature fluctuates throughout the month much more than most men's, so having bedding that supports the way my body operates has resulted in far deeper and less disrupted sleep.

That's also been the case for every woman I know who's switched to wool bedding and natural-fibre bedlinen, such as cotton or linen sheets.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

By the looks of it, Aldi's cooling bedding range fixes a mix of natural fibres and synthetic fibres.

Many sleep experts do warn that synthetic fibres, such as polyester, can become 'sleep thieves' due to their less breathable make-up, but the bonus is they are very easy to care for (you can usually wash and dry polyester bedding in the same day) and they are *much* more affordable.

So if you're headed to Aldi to stock up on cooler bedding, simply check the care label to see which fibres it contains and if it delivers what you're looking for from your sleep setup.

And if you can't get into an Aldi store any time soon, I've rounded up some alternatives below that can help create a sweat-free sleep space that's ideal for hot and sticky heatwave nights.

Shop alternatives