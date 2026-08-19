6 things you need to create the perfect country bedroom – transform your sleep space into a calm and relaxing retreat, even if you live in the city

When it comes to the dream bedroom scheme, it’s hard to beat a classic country bedroom. With its soft, soothing colours, pretty mix-and-match patterns and relaxed, rustic vibe, it’s no wonder that country style is one of the most popular bedroom looks and shows no signs of losing its appeal any time soon.

Part of the charm of a country-style bedroom is that the look is super-simple to put together and easily adapted, depending on how ‘country’ you want your room to feel. While florals are a given, they needn’t dominate the scheme if it's a calmer country look you’re after. Just combine with simple stripes, plaids, solid colours and natural textures, to create a country scheme with a more laidback vibe.

And the change of seasons isn’t a problem either when it comes to a country bedroom scheme. Keep things light, fresh and bright in warmer months with sheer fabrics, crisp cottons and breathable linens, then just pile on the layers over the winter months with thick woven fabrics, cosy knits and snuggly quilts and bedspreads.

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1. Layered bedding

The bed is the focal point in any country bedroom, whether a simple wood or metal bedstead or an upholstered design with a fabric-covered headboard. Layering the bed with cosy bedding in comforting tones is a must, from soft cotton and linen sheets, pillows and duvets to snuggly bedspreads, quilts and blankets draped across the foot of the bed.

2. Floral prints

Florals are an essential element of country style, but to keep the mood relaxed and restful in a bedroom, avoid an overload of brights and clashing florals. Instead, keep to a single hero floral on wallpaper or bedding, paired with a few smaller-scale florals and ditsy prints. Mix with simple ticking stripes, checks and areas of solid colour to balance things out.

3. Mix-and-match pieces

Rather than sleek fitted bedroom furniture, add a more characterful vibe with mismatched pieces and vintage finds so that the room scheme feels like it has evolved over time. Partner a freestanding wooden wardrobe or armoire with a pair of painted nightstands, an antique dresser or rustic woven wicker pieces for an informal look.

4. Soft lighting

A single overhead light can be quite harsh and unflattering, especially in a bedroom where you want the mood to feel calm and restful. Combine several bedroom lighting ideas from different sources to create a softer, layered scheme, with bedside lights for nighttime reading, table lamps on surfaces and task lighting to illuminate dressing areas and wardrobes.

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5. Unfussy windows

Tailor bedroom curtains and blinds to the size and style of the window and the time of year. For small windows, dormers and deep bays, go for simple voiles, cotton panels and pleated blinds that take up less space and allow more light into the room. In the colder months, supplement with heavier-weight fabrics and thermal linings.

6. Tactile Flooring

(Image credit: Future / David Giles)

Timber flooring adds rustic charm, but can feel cold and hard underfoot, so supplement with soft woven bedroom rugs or opt for a plush bedroom carpet that feels warmer and cosier underfoot. Place rugs on both sides of the bed or go for one large rug positioned two-thirds underneath.