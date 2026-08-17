Sara Davies home truths – her homeware addiction and the bad habit she can't give up

The entrepreneur, television presenter and ‘Dragon’ lives in County Durham with her husband, Simon, and their sons, Oliver, 12, and Charlie, nine.

What is the first thing you do when you get home? Quite often, I’m the last one home. I swing open the door, then announce loudly, “Mammy’s home!” Although our kids are a bit older now, I stand and wait for them to come running. That feeling of excitement coming home never gets old.

Your favourite time of the day? The kids’ bedtime. My nine-year-old goes up at about 8pm and we read stories, then chat about school and who’s fallen out with who. When I go to my eldest at 9pm, he’ll be revising. I test him on his Spanish words, then we have a proper deep and meaningful. I often fall asleep with one or both of them.

Where's your happy place? On one of our big couches, where all four of us snuggle up to watch a movie under massive blankets. Our house can be manic. Movie night is when we switch off – and Simon and I put our phones away

(Image credit: Nicky Johnston)

Where do you buy homeware? I do more upcycling than buying new things. My mum loves antique shops and charity shops, so she picks things up, and I’ll have a go at upcycling them.

Do you have a particular homeware addiction? Vases. I like upcycling them. I turn coffee jars into vases. I’ve just put a raised bed in the garden so I can grow flowers and have fresh cuttings in the house.

Do you have a bad home habit that you'd like to quit? If we have a Chinese takeaway, I insist on keeping all the cartons, plus glass peanut butter jars. I’ve got cupboards full and keep thinking, ‘I could use that for a little craft project.’ I’m an absolute hoarder.

Any home routines? Simon and I have an evening routine. While I get the kids ready for bed, Simon puts out school uniforms, checks homework and gets bags ready for the next day. I get cuddles and catch-ups in bed while he does all the work!

What do you miss most about home when you're away? My own bed. I’m obsessed with my Kelly Hoppen luxury thread-count bed sheets. It’s nice to stay at a hotel, but not quite as nice as my bed at home.

In the hot seat

Shoes on or off? Off.

Off. Eat at the table or on laps? Always at the table. We’ve got a lovely new island in the kitchen.

Always at the table. We’ve got a lovely new island in the kitchen. Lighting – bright or moody? Mood lighting.

Mood lighting. Quick shower or long bath? Long bath.

Long bath. Colourful or neutral? I’m a bright, colourful person, so my room decor is generally more neutral.

I’m a bright, colourful person, so my room decor is generally more neutral. Neat or creative chaos? I’m surrounded by creative chaos, but my husband won’t let it take over the whole house.

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