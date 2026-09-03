At last! My favourite season is here – and no, I don’t mean autumn. I’m talking about the time of year that paint and interior brands announce their colours of the year. Last night, Graham & Brown revealed Rose Earth as its colour of the year for 2027 and officially kicked the season off.

Getting to know all the different brands’ colours of the year (also known as COTYs) is largely how I discover and determine the biggest colour trends that are going to shape the new year. And as Graham & Brown chose a warm, earthy pink shade with subtle brown undertones as its year-defining colour, it’s clear that this already trending hue is here to stay at least for another year.

Graham & Brown Rose Earth Resistance Matt Emulsion Paint 2.5L £65 at Graham & Brown

Dusky pink has been one of the ‘new neutrals’ replacing the likes of beige in 2026, while plaster pink is the new go-to colour for kitchens. And according to Graham & Brown, this is not going to change anytime soon as the brand predicts we’ll all still be obsessed with shades like Rose Earth well into 2027.

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This paint idea was inspired by the natural mineral pigments found in clay deposits in Italy – and this connection to a natural material and a shade traditionally found in nature is exactly what makes this shade feel warm and comforting while also being more playful and exciting than a more traditional warm and earthy neutral like beige or taupe.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

'I've long been a fan of earthy pinks – I've used these tones in both my home office and my bedroom – so I was immediately drawn to Rose Earth,' says Heather Young, Ideal Home's Editor in Chief who was also present at yesterday's reveal.

'I find it a very calming colour that brings warmth and feels grounded. The beauty of it is that it sits happily with lots of different shades so it's supremely usable – something I think is really important when selecting a colour of the year.'

I’ve been seeing people use shades like this one to colour drench entire rooms. But given the versatility of the colour, it can also be paired with other colours – be it a burgundy like Graham & Brown’s 2026 colour of the year, Divine Damson or one of the brand’s newly launched shades like the dark green called Sue’s Jumper as pink and green is generally one of the best colour combinations.

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Graham & Brown Design of the Year 2027

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

While I’m always most interested in the brand’s colour of the year to help me determine the following year’s biggest colour trends, for Graham & Brown, the design of the year is always the main event. And this year, it’s all about the new Roselle Grove design depicting large-scale florals and botanicals inspired by English gardens.

The Roselle Grove wallpaper blends Indian chintz dating back to the 16th century with a very traditional English aesthetic popular in the Victorian times, creating a very ‘grandma chic’ look which is set to be a major home decor trend in itself. While the main design comes in a dusky pink shade, coordinating with the Rose Earth COTY, it’s also available in three other colourways.

Graham & Brown Roselle Grove Dusky Pink Wallpaper, Set of 2 £190 at Graham & Brown

Graham & Brown Mural of the Year 2027

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

As Graham & Brown celebrates its 80th anniversary, the brand also reveals a mural of the year with a design that’s very distinct from the wallpaper design.

Depicting a scenic view, the Red Rose County design is inspired by the rolling Lancashire landscape, the home of the Graham & Brown brand. At the same time, it’s very reminiscent of views you might encounter in Italy’s Tuscany. And again, this mural design, too, comes in four different colourways to choose from.

Are you thinking of embracing earthy pink shades in your home? Or are you going to wait for more colours of the year to drop before you commit?