Molly Mae’s bedroom transformation proves she really is a master of neutrals – she's turned a cold, icy room into a warm and elegant retreat

Molly Mae has become synonymous with cosy minimalism, and her recent bedroom transformation is no exception. She turned a cold and icy space into warm, old-money elegance.

If you’re in need of new bedroom ideas , influencer and businesswoman Molly Mae Hague has shown that you don’t need a full-blown renovation; a fresh lick of paint and a few design tricks can completely transform your sleep space.

The Ideal Home team raved about Molly’s last neutral bedroom , and this most recent transformation shows she’s not lost her gift. If you want warm, cosy bedroom inspiration , here’s why Molly Mae’s is where you should look.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

A post shared by MOLLY-MAISON (@mollymaison) A photo posted by on

Posting the before-and-after photos on her home Instagram @mollymaison, Molly explained that while there was absolutely nothing wrong with the space before, she was planning to stay in her home for a long time, so she wanted something ‘that feels completely like us’.

There’s an undeniable difference between the two rooms. While the layout hasn’t changed, Molly Mae’s switch to warmer-toned colours and natural finishes gives the room a far cosier, yet luxurious look.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

‘The original bedroom’s cool greys, reflective surfaces and sharper contrasts gave it a sleek, contemporary hotel feel, but it could also appear slightly icy and impersonal. The finished bedroom feels softer, warmer and much more established. The natural timber, creamy neutrals, layered textiles and traditional furniture shapes give it the character associated with the ‘old-money’ aesthetic,’ says Melanie Whetstone, in-house interior design expert at British Bedmakers Get Laid Beds . Melanie also designed the house prior to Molly Mae moving in.

‘The warmer scheme also feels better suited to the proportions of the room. The bed provides a strong visual anchor, while the deeper wood tones prevent such a large space from feeling empty or overly polished. It now feels like a private retreat rather than simply an impressive room.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘It is also a more tactile space. Timber grain, soft bedding, upholstery and layered fabrics bring sensory warmth, which is particularly important in a bedroom. The styling feels luxurious without being showy, and the combination of traditional forms with a restrained modern palette gives the room a timeless quality. Ultimately, it feels designed around rest rather than display.’

Is Molly Mae a good example to follow?

If you plan on decorating with neutrals , Molly Mae is always a good example to follow. She transformed her bedroom into a space that is both welcoming and screams old money sophistication.

And it’s for this reason that Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director and Colour Expert at Dulux , prefers the renovated bedroom, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘They're both beautifully considered, but for a bedroom I'd lean towards the new design. There's something very comforting about those warm cream tones, particularly when they're paired with natural materials and softer lighting. A bedroom is ultimately somewhere we want to unwind at the end of the day, and this palette creates that sense of calm without the room feeling bland or lacking in character,’ she says.

‘What works so well in the finished room is the layering. Rather than relying on one colour or one statement feature, you've got warm neutral tones sitting alongside wood, linen, soft upholstery and pools of lamplight, which gives the room depth without making it feel busy

‘It's also a really timeless approach to decorating. When you build a decorating scheme around a considered palette and beautiful natural textures, rather than lots of competing trends, you create something that feels stylish now but will still feel lovely to live with for years to come.’

Get the look

Fentress Large Recycled Glass Table Lamp £55 at Dunelm Molly Mae has amber table lamps which add extra warmth to her bedroom. Set of 2 Rope Print Framed Canvases £20 at Dunelm I can also see some neutral artwork in Molly's bedroom. Ivory Supersoft Brushed Cotton Plain Bed Set From £25 at Next Treat yourself to some brushed cotton bedding to make your bed even more cosy and comfy.

While I normally opt for a splash of colour, I have to say Molly Mae has nailed the cosy neutral look. I'll definitely be using her for inspiration for my own bedroom this autumn.