Stacey Solomon’s new summer range for George Home will instantly make your bedroom look brighter – 6 Mediterranean-inspired styles that are perfect for summer

It's time to give your bedroom a fresh summer update

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Stacey Solomon in blue jeans and yellow cardigan sat on double bed. The bedding is white, frilled, with yellow lemons printed on it. Behind are two circular windows looking out to a field and a plant.
(Image credit: George Home)

Stop what you’re doing! Stacey Solomon has just dropped her high summer collection with George Home, and its fresh, fruity designs are perfect for creating a Mediterranean-inspired bedroom at home.

I’m not lying, I genuinely look forward to seeing the latest Stacey Solomon x George Home collections, with a stunning new range dropping every new season. Dishing up her own takes on the latest home decor trends and very affordable prices, there’s not much to dislike.

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Pink 3D raspeberry shaped cushion on a double bed with lemon printed bedding.

The Purple Raspberry-Shaped Cushion (£15) is my favourite piece from the new range.

(Image credit: George Home)

‘I’m so excited to share my new High-Summer collection – we wanted to bring a little bit of sunshine into the home! It’s always so much fun working with the George Home team, and I’m so proud we’re able to bring such great quality at brilliant prices,’ said Stacey, explaining her thoughts on the latest collection.

Right now, I’m obsessed with the Purple Raspberry-Shaped Cushion (£15), which is just so bold and fun. Add to a sofa or bed for an instant pop of colour. Or if your tastes are more minimal, I also love Stacey Solomon White & Lemon Frill Trim Cotton Duvet Set (£16), which has a classic look.

Fans of Stacey’s interior style and home, Pickle Cottage, will recognise the blend of cottagecore and contemporary style for this collection.