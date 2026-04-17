Stacey Solomon’s new summer range for George Home will instantly make your bedroom look brighter – 6 Mediterranean-inspired styles that are perfect for summer

Stop what you’re doing! Stacey Solomon has just dropped her high summer collection with George Home , and its fresh, fruity designs are perfect for creating a Mediterranean-inspired bedroom at home.

I’m not lying, I genuinely look forward to seeing the latest Stacey Solomon x George Home collections , with a stunning new range dropping every new season. Dishing up her own takes on the latest home decor trends and very affordable prices, there’s not much to dislike.

And for summer, Stacey has made it her mission to turn our bedrooms into a holiday retreat. With Almalficore making a comeback in 2026, Stacey has put her own signature style on the Med-inspired trend, creating some of the best bedding and bathroom accessories that are light, playful and perfect for summer. These are my top six picks.

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The Purple Raspberry-Shaped Cushion (£15) is my favourite piece from the new range. (Image credit: George Home)

‘I’m so excited to share my new High-Summer collection – we wanted to bring a little bit of sunshine into the home! It’s always so much fun working with the George Home team, and I’m so proud we’re able to bring such great quality at brilliant prices,’ said Stacey, explaining her thoughts on the latest collection.

Right now, I’m obsessed with the Purple Raspberry-Shaped Cushion (£15) , which is just so bold and fun. Add to a sofa or bed for an instant pop of colour. Or if your tastes are more minimal, I also love Stacey Solomon White & Lemon Frill Trim Cotton Duvet Set (£16) , which has a classic look.

Fans of Stacey’s interior style and home, Pickle Cottage, will recognise the blend of cottagecore and contemporary style for this collection.