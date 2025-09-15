I know it’s early, but Habitat’s bestselling Christmas tree I tested (and loved) last year is back and already selling fast

As a Room Decor editor, the job to see, try and assess various Christmas trees falls to me each festive period. And even though I know it’s still somewhat early, September is the time most brands start to drop their Christmas collections, including their Christmas trees.

Habitat is one such brand as the majority of its festive range is available online right now – and that includes its returning tree bestseller, the Habitat Natural Look Upswept Mixed Tip Christmas Tree available in four sizes.

Last year, I tested Habitat’s best artificial Christmas tree in my own home – and considering the affordable price point starting at £90 for the 5ft size ( I tested the 6ft one that’s still budget-friendly, selling for £120). I was seriously impressed by how realistic it looked, despite the fact that I know it’s literally called a ‘natural look’ Christmas tree. I was reminded of this last week at the Habitat Christmas press showcase, which featured the 8-foot-tall version in all its glory.

Even though it’s only September and you’re likely only just getting used to the idea that summer is over and the autumn season has begun, when it comes to Christmas trees you simply have to act fast. Because they sell out very early on after they’re released.

The Habitat 8ft Natural Look Mixed Tip Upswept Christmas Tree (in the middle) surrounded by other Habitat Christmas trees at the brand's Christmas press showcase 2025 (Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

While Habitat’s Christmas tree stock levels tend to be among the best on the market as the brand is generally prepared for the high demand and even this bestselling tree design doesn’t sell out that quickly - unlike The White Company Christmas trees, for example - last week alone, Habitat already sold 400 Christmas trees.

So best secure yours in your desired size asap to avoid disappointment later in the season as we get closer to Christmas and shopping for trees and decorations turns into the Hunger Games – as even though the style of tree might be available, but the more popular sizes (traditionally the 6ft and 7ft) usually go out of stock first.

(Image credit: Habitat)

It should be said that some of Ideal Home’s other top-rated Christmas trees from The White Company (namely the Pre-Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree and the Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree) and John Lewis (the Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas Tree) still look more realistic. However, this is also reflected in their higher price points.

But if you’re after a tree that still looks very realistic, is budget-friendly and not pre-lit, Habitat’s natural look upswept tree would be my top recommendation.

Alternative Habitat Christmas tree picks