The White Company’s sell-out Advent Calendar is back for 2025 – last year's sold out in a month, so buy it while you can

The White Company advent calendar for 2025 that we all love so dearly is back, along with the brand's wider Christmas collection. Launched on the brand’s website today, the race to snap up one of these highly sought-after calendars before they're all gone can officially commence.

I know you might be thinking it’s too early to be worrying about Christmas. I hear you, and I’m with you. But when The White Company advent calendar drops, you need to be fast. Last year, the festive calendar - regularly rated as Ideal Home’s best advent calendar - sold out in under a month. And I predict that this year, it’s going to go even quicker than that.

The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar 2025 £195 at The White Company

This year, I’m seeing advent calendars launch earlier than ever – in previous years, the norm for an advent calendar launch was October, now it’s mid-September.

We don't make the rules, but we do know that if you want to get your hands on one of the best value advent calendars like this one, you need to go with the flow and bag one early. Don't even be tempted to wait until after Halloween, as I can guarantee these calendars won't be available.

The White Company has stuck to a formula that works for it's advent calendar. It has kept the popular design of The White Company advent calendar from last year, and paired the company’s signature white and silver colour palette with a new and pretty illustration of a bejewelled Christmas bauble on the front.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Why should you invest in the advent calendar?

While most advent calendars tend to go up in price year after year - you can blame a mix of inflation and demand - The White Company has maintained the same price point of £195 from last year.

What makes this even more impressive is that The White Company is also one of the best value advent calendars on the market. Not only have they kept the price tag below £200, but it hasn't scrimped on just including sample-sized shower gels and body lotions; instead, you'll find several full-sized products too.

You get a full 25 days of surprises, so you get a treat even on Christmas Day, which is something I love to see, given that many other advent calendars cover you only up to Christmas Eve. And this year, there's even more full-sized products than before, including a Winter and a Seychelles candle, a limited-edition bath and shower gel in the Clementine & Juniper scent and a handwash with the Winter fragrance.

While pretty much everyone from the Ideal Home team is a big fan of The White Company advent calendar, it’s our Digital Deputy Editor, Rebecca Knight, who had one all too herself last year – and she was very impressed with it.

Last years White Company advent calendar opened (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

'I had The White Company advent calendar last year and the value for money was amazing,’ she says. ‘It came with so many full-sized products, I'm only just finishing using some of the shower gels now. All the Christmas scents and candles were stacked at the start of the calendar so you could enjoy them throughout the festive season, with the more timeless scents and products like Seychelles and Pomegranate landing on the later days. I'm definitely considering buying it again this year.'

Are you going to be snapping up one of these this year?