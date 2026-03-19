For me, enjoying the everyday is all about making a ritual of little luxuries. One of those non-negotiables for me is enjoying my morning coffee in peace before my workday begins – a moment that's seriously aided by my at-home coffee station.

It's nothing grand (like the hidden pantry nook of my dreams) but it does make all the difference to have a dedicated corner for my coffee machine and all of its accoutrements.

Though carving out a space has been a game-changer, I am keen to find out exactly how to keep it as tidy as possible so that my very tiny at-home café can stay open for business for good.

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I've asked a whole host of coffee and interior design experts for their tips on how the tidiest people keep their coffee nooks looking polished all the time. Here are their essential tips.

1. Hidden, functional storage

Truth is: not everything is going to be pretty enough to earn a spot on your coffee station, so not only do you need to be selective about what you display but you also need hidden storage.

John Bradshaw, coffee expert and founder of Vex Coffee , is very much a supporter of the 'less is more' rule when it comes to beverage stations.

'One of the most common mistakes I see is people trying to display everything at once,' John says. 'Coffee enthusiasts tend to accumulate a lot of equipment, but realistically, you’re only using a small portion of it day to day.'

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(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

'Cups are a classic example,' continues John. 'There’s little benefit to having a dozen out on a cup warmer if you’re only making a couple of flat whites each morning. Being selective about what stays on the counter makes all the difference in keeping a coffee station looking clean and intentional.'

Interior design expert Danielle Verhees, Director at Studio 93 (working in collaboration with Redrow) suggests one solution might be 'drawer inserts, wall-mounted holders or stackable containers'.

That's a sentiment shared by Julie Gokce, Senior Kitchen Designer at MoreKitchens who says 'For overflow storage, use slide-on wire baskets inside cabinets for backup bags or spare filters, or even consider a pull-out drawer organiser to keep pods completely hidden yet easily reachable when needed.'

WOODEN STORAGE DRAWER YATINEY Yatiney Coffee Pod Holder £25.99 at Amazon UK I've seen plenty of pod storage drawers but never one that would actually look good enough to display – until I happened across this one on Amazon, which is also a big hit with reviewers. SLIDE-ON BASKETS DEKAVA Under Sink Storage 2 Pack £24.99 at Amazon UK These are designed for under-sink storage but there's nothing stopping you using them for everything you want kept out of sight – given your cabinets are tall enough! CUPBOARD STACKERS Dunelm Acacia Ribbed Glass Stacker £12 at Dunelm These ribbed stacking storage units mean that even if you do hide your storage away, everything will still look great inside your cupboards.

2. A decorative tray

When we put together a mini coffee station in the Ideal Home office the thing that really made it cohesive was the addition of a decorative tray. Turns out it was a good move with multiple experts recommending it as a tactic to keep mess at bay.

Julie Gokce calls a tray her 'number one non-negotiable item' adding that it can instantly 'stop all your daily-use items from looking like clutter' and that 'It works by creating a designated boundary for items like sugar bowls, stirring spoons and your coffee beans.'

(Image credit: Future/ Darren Chung)

Interior designer Danielle Verhees agrees that framing your coffee station space is the trick to keeping it neat, saying 'Use open shelving, trays or sideboards to visually frame the space and create a café-style layout. This defines the area and makes it feel purposeful, even in smaller kitchens.'

And the best part? 'It also serves a practical purpose too,' according to Julie Gokce, as 'you can simply lift the entire tray to wipe down the countertop beneath. It's the simplest way of combining style with everyday function.'

3. A place for waste

I'm guilty of letting my plans for aesthetics run away with me and then trying to work in practical elements as an afterthought. And to keep a tidy coffee station, I'll need to rethink that.

'People design a beautiful station but forget to plan for the in-between moments' says Lisa Hensby (of Lisa Hensby Design & Build) listing off 'the used spoon, the empty pod, the open sachet' as neglected examples.

(Image credit: Future/Nathalie Priem)

In order to create a truly streamlined space you need to plot ahead for the mess you'll make day to day when making coffees. 'Build the tidying into the setup from the start' advises Lisa, suggesting adding 'a small spoon rest, a pod disposal box, a little dish for the bits.'

The type of machine you have will dictate the waste you'll need to get rid of, whether that's grounds with a bean-to-cup coffee machine or capsules with a pod coffee machine, so make sure to work in a disposal set-up specific to you.

FOR USED GROUNDS Amazon Coffee Puck Knock Box £3.99 at Amazon UK This non-slip knock box will save your bin from going head to head with your portafilter full of coffee grounds. FOR USED PODS Dualit Ecopress Aluminium Coffee Capsule Recycling Tool £9.99 at Amazon UK Do your bit for your kitchen and the planet with this neat little recycler that can be stashed in your cupboard when not in use. FOR COMPOSTING Kazai Kazai. Compost Bin £39.95 at Amazon UK Here in the UK, coffee grounds can go into your food waste bin for local collection, so why not take the opportunity to recycle yours?

4. A mini vacuum

I bow to Ideal Home's House Manual expert Lauren Bradbury on all things cleaning so I wasn't suprised to find out she has a secret weapon for maintaining her coffee station: a mini handheld vacuum.

Lauren's mini countertop vacuum from Lakeland (£9.99) ready to save the day. (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

‘Although it cost me less than £10, my mini countertop vacuum is by far one of the best purchases I’ve ever made,' says Lauren. 'It sits permanently on top of my Sage coffee machine, and comes in so handy when I accidentally spill coffee grounds. Its small and lightweight, and fits perfectly in the palm of my hand for gliding across the worktop - and it doesn’t take up too much space, which is perfect for me and my small kitchen!’

Lakeland Mini Countertop Vacuum £9.99 at Lakeland This is the mini countertop vacuum that Lauren uses on her coffee station. It is affordable and easily sucks up loose grounds. QVC Simpli Countertop Vacuum Cleaner £12 at QVC UK If you're looking for something jazzier in looks, this mini vacuum from QVC comes in a selection of pastel colours and won't look like an eyesore when on display. Lakeland 3-In-1 Mini Vacuum Cleaner £14.99 at Lakeland Check Amazon If you need your mini vacuum to tackle a few more corners and tight spots, this mini 3-in-1 option might be a better solution for keeping your coffee station neat and tidy.

5. Constant editing

What I've discovered about the tidiest people I know is that it actually just takes a lot of dedication to keep things looking clean. So if there's one thing to do to really pull together your coffee station it's to constantly tweak its formulation.

Max Wilson, Co-Founder at Pocket Storage says there's one big mistake people commonly make with café kitchens. 'The biggest issue is allowing the station to expand over time,' he begins.

'Mugs, syrups, extra machines, and accessories gradually get added without removing anything. The space becomes crowded, and cleaning or resetting it takes longer, so clutter builds.'

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes Photography)

To prevent this, strip things back to basics.

'Keep the setup limited to what you use daily,' says Max. 'If something new is added, something else should be removed or relocated. A quick reset at the end of the day, even thirty seconds, keeps everything in order and prevents build-up.'

Max says the most effective coffee stations are simple and intentional. 'When the setup is contained, easy to use, and not overfilled, it stays tidy with minimal effort. That consistency is what keeps the space organised long term.'

I'll be taking these essentials and that mantra into my next phase of planning for my coffee station to make sure the drinks can keep on flowing!