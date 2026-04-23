What to do with star jasmine in April – these 4 tasks will boost flowering and growth for the summer ahead

It won't be long before star jasmine bursts into bloom, filling the garden with its signature fragrance. If, like me, you love the summer scent, you'll need to know what to do with star jasmine in April to encourage as many blooms as possible.

Learning how to grow jasmine is actually pretty easy. But some TLC here and there will ensure they flower to their fullest potential. It isn't the month to extensively prune these climbers, but some light maintenance and supportive feeds can make a world of difference to this year's displays.

Here's what to do with star jasmine in April.

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What you'll need

1. Tidy up and tie in shoots

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You should never hard prune your star jasmine plant in spring, but you can give it a gentle tidy-up – especially if you spot signs of winter damage.

‘Cold winters can be tough for these temperate climbers, and last year's foliage may appear bronzed or flushed with red,’ explain the plant doctors at Crocus.

‘This is nothing to worry about with warmer weather on the horizon. Tidy it up by removing any severe winter damage and lightly shape it if needed, then check ties and supports as new shoots begin to climb.’

Focus on the ‘three Ds’ (dead, damaged or diseased growth), but save any harder pruning for later in the year, after the plant has finished flowering. These Velcro plant straps from Amazon make it easier to tie in shoots.

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2. Feed your plant

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Just as you should feed roses in April, fertiliser is one of the most important things you give star jasmine this month, too.

‘Definitely feed it now!’ says Julian Palphramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres. ‘A balanced liquid fertiliser, or a high-potash one like tomato feed, will give it the boost it needs for lush growth and those gorgeous summer flowers.’

Levington Tomorite Liquid Tomato Feed, which you can order for just £3.97 from Amazon, is one of the most popular high-potash fertilisers you can buy. Julian advises applying the fertiliser every four to six weeks throughout the season to keep the plant flowering at its best.

3. Mulch

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If you’re wondering what to do with star jasmine in April to boost nutrients besides giving it fertiliser, the next best option is mulching. It’s a great way to keep weeds at bay and conserve soil moisture, too.

‘Border-grown plants in moderately fertile, well-drained soil often need less help, but several inches of compost mulch around the base of the plant will give them a steady boost, keep weeds down, and feed the soil,’ explain the plant doctors at Crocus.

This Levington Composted Bark from Amazon is ideal for enriching soil with organic matter.

4. Water consistently

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We’re having a mix of warmer and cooler days right now, so how much water your star jasmine needs depends very much on the weather.

‘Consistency is key,’ say the plant doctors at Crocus. ‘Newly planted or container-grown star jasmine will need regular checking, particularly in dry spells.

‘Established plants in the ground are more drought-tolerant but still benefit from a good soak if April is warm and dry.’

If you're wondering what to do with star jasmine in April, hopefully this list has given you a few ideas to support your plant before it starts flowering. There are also plenty of things you can do with peonies in April, and camellias, too.