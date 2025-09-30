Aldi’s sell-out soup maker has finally returned – and it’s now at an even lower price than last time

One of the biggest perks of autumn is that it marks the beginning of cosy soup season. The drop in temperatures outside is the perfect excuse to step into the kitchen to make a hearty bowl of soup. And it's just got even easier to do so, as Aldi’s sell-out soup maker is coming back to stores and is even cheaper than last time.

Whether you like a smooth broth or a chunky stew, it’s always a good idea to keep one of the best soup makers in your kitchen, ready for action. Of course, you can make soup the old-fashioned way, but these handy appliances turn your raw ingredients into hot, steaming soup at minimal effort - ensuring you get a nutritious meal on the busiest of days.

Landing in stores on Thursday (2 October), Aldi’s soup maker was a sell-out last year, and at £29.99 (£5 cheaper than last time it hit the middle aisle, I predict it will fly off the shelves once again.

AMBIANO Aldi Soup Maker £29.99 at Aldi Enjoy delicious soup in just 30 minutes. With six settings to choice from, all you need to do is add your raw ingredients and let the soup maker do the rest. Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker £48.99 at Amazon £59 at very.co.uk £79.98 at Marks Electrical £90 at Argos One of Ideal Home's best-rated soup makers, the clear glass jug means you can get the consistency of your soup just right. Plus, it takes just 21 minutes to make soup, making it a great option if you're in a rush.

At £29.99, the Aldi Ambiano Soup Maker is a very purse-friendly option, and with a 1.6L capacity it's large enough to feed a household of four. Plus, with a digital display and a choice of silver or matte black colourways, this winter kitchen essential has a sleek look to suit any kitchen idea.

The Ambiano Soup Maker has 6 multi-functions, including the settings: blend, keep warm, smoothie, compote, chunky soup and smooth soup. So you can enjoy your favourite soups without worrying about whether the maker is capable or not.

The soup maker takes less than 30 minutes to turn your raw ingredients into soup, and it even has a memory function of one minute to allow you to add ingredients during the cooking process. Plus, with a silicone ring at the top of the soup maker, steam is minimised during the cooking process. The Aldi Ambiano Soup Maker has both an overfill and overspill function and comes with a three-year warranty, too.

By contrast, the Morphy Richards Clarity Soup Maker (£90 at Argos), the soup maker that we rate as the best value for money, can handle everything from a complex stew to a frozen milkshake.

Like Aldi, it has a 1.6L capacity, but can make your delicious soup even faster, taking just 21 minutes. It also has an effective self-cleaning and keep warm function for an even easier experience.

Alternatively, these are three more soup makers the Ideal Home team rate highly.

If you’re looking to enjoy cosy soups all winter long, but don’t want to spend a lot, the Aldi Ambiano Soup Maker is a great budget-friendly choice that shares a lot of features with high-end models. Would you like to try it?