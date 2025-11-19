The ever-Instagram-ready Always Pan is a cult favourite among cookware enthusiasts. But if you’re a fan of the brand but not the high prices, I’ve found a stunning IKEA alternative that comes in under £40.

Famed for doing the jobs of 10 pieces of cookware, it’s easy to see how Our Place’s Always pan often ranks as one of the best non-stick frying pans you can buy, as well as a favourite amongst the Ideal Home team.

IKEA’s new KLIPPFISK collection is crafted from aluminium, with a non-stick coating for easy, even cooking. But how does it match up to Our Place?

Our Place’s Titanium Always Pan Pro (was £150, now £119 at Our Place) is rated as the best pan you can buy. Its indestructible nature, lightweight, pretty design, and excellent heat distribution make it a very hard pan to beat, and price aside, the pan I’d choose for my kitchen.

However, we can’t ignore the price. The Our Place pan is undeniably expensive, whereas IKEA’s KLIPPFISK pan costs just £39, making it a far more accessible option. And its low price doesn’t mean it shies away from impressive features, too.

The KLIPPFISK sauté pan and pot (also £39) work on all types of hob, including induction, and have a hard-wearing sol-gel ceramic non-stick coating. As the Alway Pan prides itself on its ‘non-toxic’ coating, sol-gel is also typically considered non-toxic as it has been made without PFAS, PTFE or PFOA.

Both pan and pot come with a handy glass lid, so you can see how your food is cooking, as well as featuring a stylish blue colourway and wooden accents. On the pot, the glass lid also acts as a clever strainer, which means you can do away with the colander and serve straight from the pot to the table.

'I've tested all kinds of cookware over the years and I find that the shape of pans like IKEA's FLIPPFISK is unbeatable for everyday cooking. Deep enough for frying and big enough to hold sauces well, it's a great buy for those who don't have lots of space to store many different types of pans,’ says Molly Cleary , Kitchen Appliances Editor and cookware expert at Ideal Home.

'The aluminium build should mean it conducts heat evenly, and the two spouts will make serving from it easier too. For the price, it looks to be a great buy, though it is missing many of the elements that make Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro my favourite pick of all time, including oven-safe materials, a long-lasting and durable non-stick build and the ability to use metal utensils. Though with a price difference of over £100, it's fair to say this IKEA pick is a better budget buy!'

If you can afford the Titanium Always pan, it is worth doing so. However, this is not to say that cheaper alternatives do not have their merit. For example, a few months ago, I purchased the Aldi Everyways Pan, and honestly, I use it every day. The non-stick is great, and it does just what I need it to. If you need any more inspo, here are three more budget Our Place alternatives that perform really well.

M&S All in One 28cm Saucepan £30 at M&S The M&S All In One Pan is another excellent alt to the Always Pan. Our review found it to be seriously versatile, high-quality and great value for money. Lakeland Only Pans Lakeland 8-In-1 Only Pan – Sage Green £59.99 at Lakeland The Lakeland 8-In-1 Only Pan is another pan that impressed us during testing. Available in three pretty colourways, it's easy to clean, light-weight and suitable for all hob types. Ninja Ninja Foodi 9-In-1 Possible Pan With Zerostick Sea Salt Grey £129.99 at Argos While more expensive, this pot comes with a 10-year guarantee. It can steam, simmer, roast, braise, bake, saute, sear and boil, is suitable for all hob types and is oven safe.

IKEA is excellent at providing quality products at affordable prices, and I predict it won’t be long before this pan becomes a cult buy. Grab it while you can!