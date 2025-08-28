Meghan Markle has swapped her favourite Le Creuset for this 'indestructible' titanium pan – here's why I love it in my kitchen too

With the release of the second series of Meghan Markle's lifestyle show on Netflix (named With Love, Meghan) comes the inevitable rush to identify all of the hallmarks of her kitchen, as well as seeking out affordable alternatives.

But in the midst of Meghan's cooking and hosting tips, the kitchen essential I found myself most interested in was her trusty new frying pan, which seems to have found favour over her beloved Le Creuset collection from series one.

So what's the new go-to pan she's swapped it out for? It looks like it's the Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro (£155 at Our Place), which I recently awarded the accolade of the best non-stick frying pan on the market, after testing dozens as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor. Here's why it's become Meghan's kitchen staple (and mine!).

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro in Chrome/Gold £155 at Our Place

In an Instagram teaser reel for the new series, Meghan showed herself cooking up a pasta dish using the Our Place pan, which is a change from her endorsement earlier in the year of the Le Creuset Shallow Casserole (£149 from Le Creuset) for her one pot dishes.

With its recognisable gold handle, it's little suprise that Meghan has chosen to add this particular piece from Our Place into her chrome kitchen – and not just because it looks great.

The USP of this new pan is that it is, according to the brand, 'virtually indestructible' thanks to its tri-ply construction, stainless steel exterior and titanium interior. But what does that actually mean in practice?

Well, the titanium interior means that you're not limited to using wooden or silicone utensils with this pan. Just as Meghan does in the video, you can go straight in with a fork instead or any other metal tool you want to use to cook with.

Our Place claims the titanium material is '300% harder than stainless steel', which means no worrying about a coating on this non-stick pan peeling off or getting into your food either. It also has a quick-heating aluminium core, which means that it conducts heat quickly too.

I'll be honest, I thought this all sounded too good to be true before I tried this pan for myself. Can a pan really be 'indestructible' if you're using it three times a day?

But after testing it for three months, I have to say I'm sold. No matter what I throw at it (caramel sauce, cooking meat and even stir fries), nothing sticks to the textured bottom of this pan and once I've given it a once over with an acacia brush (like this for £7.89 from Amazon), it comes out good as new. Even the exterior!

While I'm still a lover of my Le Creuset cast iron pots for stews and baking, the hard-wearing design of this Our Place pan has totally won me over for everyday use – it seems like the same can be said for Meghan Markle.

Do you have a go-to pan brand that goes the distance in your kitchen? Let me know in the comments which it is!