Lakeland is selling a Tri Ply cookware range to rival Gordon Ramsay's favourite HexClad non-stick pans - from just £24.99

Lakeland is seriously upping its cookware game, this time offering an affordable Tri Ply alternative to HexClad's £129 best non-stick frying pan, with pans available from just £24.99 from the range via Lakeland.

In the last few months, the success of the Lakeland's multifunctional Only Pan has already led to a sellout and then a restock of the range online. And let's be honest: there's more than a passing similarity to the ever-popular Always Pan from Our Place in look and in its cheeky name.

Now, the brand has debuted another premium-looking range, which appears to my eye to be heavily influenced by none other than the Gordon Ramsay endorsed cookware brand HexClad. Here's a look at how the two pan ranges compare.

Lakeland Tri Clad Pans 28cm Frying Pan £34.99 at Lakeland Built with three metal layers for 'superior strength' and free from PFAS and PFOAs, this frying pan is also oven safe up to 260°C. Bringing together stainless steel and aluminium, it's meant to provide a reliable non-stick surface. HexClad Hybrid Pan £129 at HexClad Wondering if HexClad Hybrid Pans are worth it? Our expert tester Helen gave this pan and the rest of the pan set a 5-star seal of approval in her review, finding that it provided 'cutting edge cookware technology'.

The tagline of Lakeland's new Tri-Ply range is 'All the tech, without the hefty price tag', with the retailer's 28cm Frying Pan coming in at £94 cheaper than HexClad's cheapest offering in the same type of pan.

Lakeland's version, like HexClad's, boasts an aluminium core and a stainless steel surface which is where hybrid pans like these get their names.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

Within the Lakeland range, you'll find a 28cm wok and frying pans of three different sizes: 28, 24 and 20cm. The wok is the most expensive pick of all at £37.99 and comes with a glass lid for that price.

While our expert reviewer Helen McCue tried and loved HexClad's more expensive pans, we're yet to test drive these Lakeland alternatives for ourselves. But the brand does have a good track record when it comes to the its own-brand versions of the best air fryers, with our Lakeland Adjustable Air Fryer review as just one example.

(Image credit: Lakeland)

What do you think of this new lookalike range? Would you give it a go in your kitchen?