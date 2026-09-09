Step aside Le Creuset, Lidl is selling stylish lookalikes for just £3.99 – shop pots, pans, mugs and tableware on a budget

Sorry Le Creuset, Lidl is dropping a huge collection of lookalikes this week for just a fraction of the price.

Long hailed as some of the best cookware available to buy, Le Creuset pots, pans and crockery are a regular guest on most kitchen wishlists. However, less inviting is the Le Creuset price tag, hence why affordable alternatives are always so popular.

Over the years, Lidl has dropped plenty of Le Creuset alternatives , and landing in stores on 13 September, this latest cookware is huge. Here are the highlights.

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Le Creuset is synonymous with the best cast iron cookware , so I'll preface by saying that Lidl’s cast iron pots, pans and griddles will not be of the same quality. However, for those looking to sample the world of cast iron cooking, Lidl is a good starting point.

Available to shop is a range of different casserole sizes, frying pans, griddles and even a cast iron pizza pan. This cookware comes in a few colourways (though not as extensive as Le Creuset), including black, red, orange and blue.

I was also excited to spot the inclusion of the set of two mugs (£3.99), which is a dead ringer for the Le Creuset Stoneware Mug (£17, John Lewis) . I find my Le Creuset mug holds the perfect amount of tea, so I’m definitely keen to pick up Lidl’s set for a fraction of the price.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

The mugs are only available in black and orange as are the salt and pepper shakers, serving bowls and snack bowls. If you want designer-look tableware to impress guests at autumn dinner parties, this Lidl collection is a good one to shop.

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As mentioned, Lidl’s new cookware won’t be as high quality as high-end brands, but this doesn’t mean you should turn your nose up at it. Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, has owned her Aldi cast iron casserole for over five years and still loves it. I personally have George Home’s Burgundy Cast Iron Stockpot (£32) , which not only looks great, but cooks like a dream.

As always, these Lidl special buys will only be available to shop in-store, so if you don’t have a store local to you, or your local store sells out fast, I’ve rounded up a few more alternatives you can shop online.

If you're looking to try cooking with cast iron, check out Lidl's latest kitchen range for an affordable taster.