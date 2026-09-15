The kitchen cupboard staple that will clean old baking trays without aggressive scrubbing – it will make them sparkle like new

Are your baking trays looking a little worse for wear? As much as we probably don’t want to admit it, most kitchens have a cupboard where stained baking trays are left concealed. Luckily for you, cleaning experts have revealed the simple method that leaves trays sparkling without requiring hours of aggressive scrubbing.

You may have noticed that washing-up liquid isn’t always the best way to clean baking trays , especially when old food bakes onto the sheet, leaving stubborn, grimy stains. But while some people think dark stains are now a permanent feature of their pans, cleaning experts say you can remove them with a natural solution.

Instead of reaching for heavy-duty chemicals, bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar are among the best natural methods to clean a burnt pan . Here’s everything you need to know.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

How to clean baking trays with bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar

There are so many things you can clean with bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar , so regardless of cleaning baking trays, these are two of the best cleaning products you can have in your arsenal. But when it comes to your trays, it’s a powerful combination that can wipe clean years' worth of grease.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Paul Massey)

‘One of the most effective ways to restore old baking trays and make them sparkle again is with a simple baking soda and white vinegar trick. It's affordable and easy to do. It can also help tackle years of built-up grease and burnt-on food residue as well as discolouration without relying on harsh cleaning products,’ comments Jade Golding-Gault, AO ’s appliance expert.

What you need

1. Removed food residue

‘Start by scraping away any loose residue using a wooden or bamboo scraper or a non-scratch brush. Avoid anything overly abrasive, particularly if the tray has a coating that could be damaged,’ says Kelly Moore, founder of Cleaning With Meaning .

If your pans are in regular rotation, they probably have built up a little food residue; gently removing any baked-on crumbs will give the bicarb a helping hand.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Add bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar

‘Start by sprinkling baking soda generously across the tray, paying particular attention to any burnt-on stains or heavily discoloured areas. Then pour over white vinegar until it begins to fizz and leave it to sit for 20 to 30 minutes. The reaction helps loosen stubborn grease and baked-on food particles, making them easier to remove,’ says Jade.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

‘Gently scrub the surface using a non-scratch sponge or soft-bristled brush to lift dirt and residue without damaging the tray.’

3. You may need to make a paste

If your tray has tougher marks, consider making a bicarbonate of soda paste to help lift the embedded dirt off the tray.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘Mix bicarbonate of soda with a small amount of warm water to create a thick paste, then spread it over the areas affected by baked-on grease and residue. Leave it for at least 30 minutes, or a few hours if the tray is particularly stubborn,’ says Kelly.

‘Take a reusable non-scratch scourer or cleaning brush with warm water to work the paste into the tray. Bicarbonate of soda provides gentle abrasion while helping to loosen grease and grime, without the need for aggressive chemical cleaners.’

4. Rinse off your tray

Lastly, it’s time to rinse off your baking tray with warm soapy water.

‘Wash the tray in warm, soapy water to remove any remaining residue and ensure the surface is completely clean. You can finish the process by drying thoroughly before storing to help prevent water marks and keep the tray looking its best,’ says Jade.

Upgrade your baking trays

If your pans are beyond redemption, here are a few more sparkling options you can use to upgrade your kitchen.

Non-Stick Granite Effect Baking Tray Set 4 Piece £39 at ProCook Designed for every day cooking, reviews say these pans are of excellent quality, easy to clean and store. Our Place Essentials Griddle Pan Set - Char £149 at OurPlace OurPlace trays use a non-toxic, non-stick coating to ensure your food does not stick to the tray. Wildone Baking Tray Set of 4 Was £22.99, now £19.99 at Amazon Reviews say these trays are great quality, as well as being easy to clean.

‘To keep trays looking newer for longer, try to clean them as soon as they've cooled after use, rather than allowing grease and food residues to harden,’ concludes Jade.

‘Using baking parchment or reusable liners can also help minimise build-up and reduce the amount of scrubbing needed after cooking.’

Depending on the state of your pans, this method may not restore them to their original state entirely. But it is a tried and tested method that cleaning experts genuinely use for sparkling baking trays.