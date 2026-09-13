Le Creuset has unveiled its newest collaboration with a franchise you might not have expected. The new Star Trek range, available to buy now from Le Creuset UK, boldly goes where no other cookware brand has before, bringing the two names together into one limited edition collection.

It's not the first time that the best cookware brand around has dipped its toe into the waters of pop culture. In recent years, it's featured collections with designs inspired by Harry Potter, Pokemon and Star Wars – all of which have gone on to become highly collectable.

So, whether you're a Trekkie or a Le Creuset collector, it seems these pieces are likely to fetch a pretty penny in the future. Here's a closer look at the range 'inspired by a legacy of discovery', some of which Le Creuset sent into the stratosphere (yes, really!).

Le Creuset x Star Trek Star Trek Collection Enterprise Round Casserole With Starfleet Delta Knob £425 at Le Creuset The most expensive (and probably the most collectible) piece obviously had to be a cast iron casserole. Featuring the starship NCC‑1701 etched on its lid and finished with a gold knob that's a not-so-subtle nod to the Star Trek logo, this is the star of the show. Le Creuset x Star Trek Collection Live Long and Prosper™ Spoon Rest £36 at Le Creuset If over £400 for a pot is (understandably) out of your budget, I think this spoon rest is the most affordable option that you'll actually use in your kitchen. It's practical as well as fanciful and the material lends itself to really easy cleaning. Le Creuset x Star Trek Collection Galileo Shuttlecraft Rectangular Casserole £130 at Le Creuset This casserole (which they should've also made into a butter dish size imo!) has the most impressive attention to detail of the lot. Inspired by the show's short-range shuttlecraft, this dish is also impressive in its ability to go straight from your oven to the table. Le Creuset x Star Trek Collection Klingon Shallow Casserole With Klingon Trefoil Knob £385 at Le Creuset With its midnight blue shade, I think this is the best use of colour in the collection. Fans will appreciate the hidden "Kapla’" inscription on the interior of the lid too – the Klingon word for success or victory. Le Creuset x Star Trek Collection Talosian Mini Cocotte £52 at Le Creuset This smaller piece is not only a much more agreeable price but comes as part of a three part mini coccote set, so you can pick your favourite. This smaller shape is extremely versatile for smaller portions when cooking as well. Le Creuset x Star Trek Collection Klingon Trefoil Knob £40 at Le Creuset If you've already invested in a Le Creuset casserole but don't want to miss out on the fun then you can customise your existing pot with this characterful knob. Each pot from the brand features interchangable knobs, so you can swap this in and out any time you like.

The collection in its entirety spans 9 pieces but once they're gone, you won't be able to buy them directly from Le Creuset again. A quick look at how much the Harry Potter collection (released in 2021) now sells for on eBay is an indication of how in-demand these collector's items can become. I've even spotted a piece from the Le Creuset Star Wars range going for over £800 on eBay.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

To celebrate the launch Le Creuset sent the flagship Enterprise Round Casserole from the range to the edge of space – quite the publicity stunt. Working in collaboration with Sent Into Space, the stunt marks the first time a cast-iron dish has reached the stratosphere.

So whether you want to collect a piece of space-making history or stock up on a Christmas gift for the Star Trek lover in your life, you'll have to act fast to snap up one of these pieces!

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