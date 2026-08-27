Lakeland’s expert-approved Only Pan collection just got bigger – these are the pieces to snap up if you want to stylishly banish clutter in a cosy kitchen
If you're looking for aesthetically pleasing cookware on a budget, look no further
Lakeland is expanding its bestselling Only Pan into an entire range, with the brand's trendy, colourful cookware offering now covering all-in-one pots and frying pans.
Available now from Lakeland, you can snap up the most affordable pick, the Only Pan Fry Pan, in a spread of gorgeous pastel colours for just £34.99. It's joined by the Only Pot (which looks perfect for batchcooking) for £59.99 in an array of colours too.
If you're looking for one of the best frying pans on a budget, then our expert reviewer has only had good things to say about this cookware collection so far – her almost perfect marks for the Only Pan in her review is testament to that. Here's a closer look at this extended cookware line and why its been such a hit with shoppers so far.
This is one of the new Only Pan colours released last week – it's bang on trend if you love the edible kitchens look.
This colourful collection from Lakeland started with the sellout Only Pan, which our expert reviewer and home economist Helen McCue called 'a good non-stick pan without the harmful non-stick coatings' after her thorough review.
You wouldn't be the first to think it bears a striking similarity to the Instagram-ubiquitous Always Pan by Our Place, but it's not the only recent buy from Lakeland that has that lookalike factor.
Then brand's next take on an Our Place bestseller – which just happens to be my favourite pan ever after testing dozens, the Titanium Pan Pro – the Lakeland 10-in-1 Tri-Ply Only Pan Pro came next.
Helen was thoroughly impressed by this £85 offering in her recent four and a half star review. The fact you can use metal utensils with it will be a gamechanger for a lot of people and Helen found it was very resilient during testing.
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Testing the Lakeland Only Pan range so far.
Now, Lakeland is adding a few different size variations to this collection. While this may slightly take away from the claim that the original is the only pan you'll ever need, it does add a new dimension for those who want to batch cook.
The heavy duty option, the Only Pot, has an excellent 4.5 litre capacity which is more than enough for family-sized meals. It can be used on your hob as well as in your oven for browning dishes and slow cooking, too.
The Only Fry Pan, on the other hand, has a low profile that's tailor-made for everyday frying jobs. If you don't want to wrestle a heavier pan out of your cupboard for your morning omelette, it'll make a good companion piece to your main everyday pan.
The colour range is a huge draw with these pans and I'm hoping there's more to come from Lakeland if these colourful picks are anything to go by. After all, a pastel pan is such an easy way to brighten up your existing kitchen colour scheme!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.