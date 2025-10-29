This cult furniture brand is having a rare, site-wide sale you don't want to miss – these are the pieces to snap up that I see in every stylish home

Mustard Made is having its biggest sale yet, so if you’ve been on the hunt for stylish, dopamine-inducing furniture, this is one you don’t want to miss.

You’ve probably already seen Mustard Made ’s bold, colourful lockers and cabinets across your social media feeds, as this brand is a favourite of the most stylish of Instagram Influencers, and often nails the year’s biggest home decor trends .

Going live today (29 October), the Mustard Made sale is offering a whopping 25% off everything in the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a Christmas present for a loved one, this is everything you need to know, plus the bargains we recommend snapping up.

(Image credit: Mustard Made)

As someone who would describe their style as midimalist - sitting in the middle of minimalist and maximalist - I love colour, but hate clutter. This is why a Mustard Made locker has been on my home’s wishlist for a while now. In fact, I struggle to contain my jealousy when I spot one on my Instagram feed (this happens a lot).

Mustard Made lockers and cabinets are sleek and industrial, while being drenched in some of the hottest colour trends around. It has a rainbow of hues on offer, from bold cherry reds to earthy olive greens - the hardest part is choosing between all the pretty colourways. There are 12 colourways to choose from, and the sale includes everything from lockers to storyboards and accessories, allowing you to introduce colour to your home with ease.

(Image credit: Mustard Made)

Now, the sale had an email sign-up before it went live to allow shoppers to hop on the bargains straight away. Because of this, I predict items will sell fast. So, if you have your heart set on a locker or spot an amazing deal, I’d suggest you move quickly to avoid disappointment. Plus, this is the cheapest these products have been all year.

I won’t deny that Mustard lockers can be a little pricey, which is why I’m really looking forward to the sale. Here are just a few items on offer.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What to buy

Mustard Made The Shorty in Olive Was £139 Now £104.25 I've been eyeing up The Shorty as new bedside cabinets for my bedroom and this olive colourway has convinced me to part with my cash. It's rich, earthy and glossy. Mustard Made The Lowdown in Poppy Was £289 Now £216.75 If you're looking for a new TV cabinet or sideboard, Mustard Made's The Lowdown is a great choice. Plus, this bright red hue is a statement choice. Mustard Made The Kit in Butter Was £199 Now £149.25 This charming cabinet is perfect for storing glassware and crockery. It's fluted glass and butter yellow hue, gives it a gorgeous, homely look.