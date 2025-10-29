This cult furniture brand is having a rare, site-wide sale you don't want to miss – these are the pieces to snap up that I see in every stylish home
Run, don't walk!
Mustard Made is having its biggest sale yet, so if you’ve been on the hunt for stylish, dopamine-inducing furniture, this is one you don’t want to miss.
You’ve probably already seen Mustard Made’s bold, colourful lockers and cabinets across your social media feeds, as this brand is a favourite of the most stylish of Instagram Influencers, and often nails the year’s biggest home decor trends.
Going live today (29 October), the Mustard Made sale is offering a whopping 25% off everything in the brand’s biggest sale of the year. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a Christmas present for a loved one, this is everything you need to know, plus the bargains we recommend snapping up.
As someone who would describe their style as midimalist - sitting in the middle of minimalist and maximalist - I love colour, but hate clutter. This is why a Mustard Made locker has been on my home’s wishlist for a while now. In fact, I struggle to contain my jealousy when I spot one on my Instagram feed (this happens a lot).
Mustard Made lockers and cabinets are sleek and industrial, while being drenched in some of the hottest colour trends around. It has a rainbow of hues on offer, from bold cherry reds to earthy olive greens - the hardest part is choosing between all the pretty colourways. There are 12 colourways to choose from, and the sale includes everything from lockers to storyboards and accessories, allowing you to introduce colour to your home with ease.
Now, the sale had an email sign-up before it went live to allow shoppers to hop on the bargains straight away. Because of this, I predict items will sell fast. So, if you have your heart set on a locker or spot an amazing deal, I’d suggest you move quickly to avoid disappointment. Plus, this is the cheapest these products have been all year.
I won’t deny that Mustard lockers can be a little pricey, which is why I’m really looking forward to the sale. Here are just a few items on offer.
What to buy
I’m planning on grabbing The Shorty (£139) in Olive to use as new bedside tables and give my bedroom ideas a modern and funky twist. What has caught your eye?
