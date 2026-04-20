Jump to category:

4 beautiful ways to add Eastern elegance to your home – how to style chinoiserie and glossy accessories with timeless appeal

Trends come and go, but these are building blocks for a look that will last

Charlotte Boyd's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
Gold floral wallpaper with birds, marble splashback and green cabinets
Wall in Birds in Paradise in Gold, £265 a roll, Brand McKenzie
(Image credit: Brand McKenzie)
Jump to category:

Beautiful and feminine are the key words of the emerging Eastern elegance trend. This is a timeless look; although it may be experiencing a resurgence in interior design at the moment, it is one of those aesthetics that will always look striking and gorgeous.

This Eastern-inspired look embraces gorgeous, flowing florals, luxurious wallpaper ideas and high-gloss finishes that add light and sophistication to a room. However, there are some tricks to making sure this look feels timeless, not gimmicky.

Article continues below

1. Pair with modern shapes

Pink wallpaper, dining table with mid-century style chairs

Wall in Massingberd Blossom, £122 a roll, Little Greene. Try Frome oak cabinet in Warm Black, £2,495, Neptune. Knoll Cesca chairs in Light Beech, £731 each, Heal’s

(Image credit: Little Greene)

'If your wallpaper is detailed and decorative, keep your choice of furniture shapes and styles calm and unfussy,' says Heather Young, Ideal Home Editor-in-Chief.

Contrast traditional decorative wallpapers and fabrics with contemporary-style furniture to keep the look fresh, rather than fussy. Let one hero pattern take centre stage, then introduce bold blocks of coordinating colours with statement upholstery or sleek cabinetry.

2. Pick traditional florals

White and green floral wallpaper with matching headboard and cushions.

Nijo Cream and Green floral chinoiserie wall mural, £45sq m; Nijo fabric in Willow, £229m, both Feathr. Malora solid oak bedside table, £199.99, La Redoute, is a good alternative

(Image credit: Feathr)

Use delicate, Eastern-inspired chinoiserie and blossom prints on walls, headboards and soft furnishings to create an elegant, feminine feel. With trailing branches, birds, butterflies and blooms, these designs gently draw the garden inside, creating a connection to the outside.

Styling tip: Rather than mixing and matching patterns, using the same trailing design on the walls, headboard and cushion creates a tranquil-feeling bedroom, especially when paired with plain textured linen curtains and soft woven throws draped on the bed.

3. Select your colour palette

White and pink ornate living room with a navy chest of drawer, blue lamp and pink vase filled with hydrangeas

Realta bobbin six-drawer chest in Navy, £599, DFS

(Image credit: DFS)

Sticking to a gentle colour scheme of blush pinks, celadon and soft aqua tones makes an Eastern-influenced scheme feel modern. Break up these pretty shades with chalk, stone and warm whites on linen curtains, rugs and woodwork. A few black accents will add visual weight to the room.

Styling tip: A sculptural piece of furniture painted in a dark shade is the perfect contrast to a soft pink wall to stop it feeling too sugary. Finish the look with a bold pop of teal.

4. Add authentic accessories

Green and gold wallpaper with a blue antique side table, green case with magnolia branches and a clear lamp with pink shade.

Wall in Oriental Garden, £63 a roll, Borastapeter

(Image credit: Borastapater)

Rather than creating an entirely themed room, incorporating one or two Eastern accessories into your scheme will make it feel more considered. A beautifully ornate glazed lamp base will add shine against a matt painted wall, while a woven tray will bring natural texture to a blossom-filled space.

'A vase overflowing with blowsy blooms echoing the soft pinks of your scheme instantly introduces natural texture,' adds Heather.