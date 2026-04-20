4 beautiful ways to add Eastern elegance to your home – how to style chinoiserie and glossy accessories with timeless appeal

Beautiful and feminine are the key words of the emerging Eastern elegance trend. This is a timeless look; although it may be experiencing a resurgence in interior design at the moment, it is one of those aesthetics that will always look striking and gorgeous.

This Eastern-inspired look embraces gorgeous, flowing florals, luxurious wallpaper ideas and high-gloss finishes that add light and sophistication to a room. However, there are some tricks to making sure this look feels timeless, not gimmicky.

The trick lies in pairing it with modern shapes, nailing the colour palette and keeping things authentic where possible. Here are my four tips for making this a look that will last in your home.

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1. Pair with modern shapes

'If your wallpaper is detailed and decorative, keep your choice of furniture shapes and styles calm and unfussy,' says Heather Young, Ideal Home Editor-in-Chief.

Contrast traditional decorative wallpapers and fabrics with contemporary-style furniture to keep the look fresh, rather than fussy. Let one hero pattern take centre stage, then introduce bold blocks of coordinating colours with statement upholstery or sleek cabinetry.

2. Pick traditional florals

Use delicate, Eastern-inspired chinoiserie and blossom prints on walls, headboards and soft furnishings to create an elegant, feminine feel. With trailing branches, birds, butterflies and blooms, these designs gently draw the garden inside, creating a connection to the outside.

Styling tip: Rather than mixing and matching patterns, using the same trailing design on the walls, headboard and cushion creates a tranquil-feeling bedroom, especially when paired with plain textured linen curtains and soft woven throws draped on the bed.

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3. Select your colour palette

Sticking to a gentle colour scheme of blush pinks, celadon and soft aqua tones makes an Eastern-influenced scheme feel modern. Break up these pretty shades with chalk, stone and warm whites on linen curtains, rugs and woodwork. A few black accents will add visual weight to the room.

Styling tip: A sculptural piece of furniture painted in a dark shade is the perfect contrast to a soft pink wall to stop it feeling too sugary. Finish the look with a bold pop of teal.

4. Add authentic accessories

Rather than creating an entirely themed room, incorporating one or two Eastern accessories into your scheme will make it feel more considered. A beautifully ornate glazed lamp base will add shine against a matt painted wall, while a woven tray will bring natural texture to a blossom-filled space.

'A vase overflowing with blowsy blooms echoing the soft pinks of your scheme instantly introduces natural texture,' adds Heather.