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6 things stylish Japandi bedrooms always have – how to blend Japanese minimalism with rustic Scandi style to create a calm and restful sleep space

Get the look with this room recipe

Lisa Fazzani's avatar
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White bedroom with two pendant bedside lamps, a rattan bowl hung above the headboard
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
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A fusion of serene Japanese minimalism merged with rustic Scandinavian simplicity, Japandi style takes the best of both and makes the perfect room recipe if you want to create a calm and restful bedroom scheme.

While Japandi style has been on the periphery for a few years now, it’s set to be a key interiors trend for 2026, and if you want to work this elegant, stylised look into your home, there’s no better place to start than with your bedroom ideas. Simple and unfussy, but warm and inviting too, Japandi style has it covered.

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1. Natural wood

Mint green room with wooden storage bench with a plant and cushions.

For timber, try general-purpose pine timberboard, 18x400mm, £59.78sq m, Wickes. Walls painted in Sobek pure flat emulsion, £62 for 2.5ltr, Paint & Paper Library

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A connection with nature is at the heart of any Japandi scheme, so introducing wooden elements into a bedroom is a natural place to start. Whether you choose pale Scandinavian tones, the rich, darker hues of Japanese minimalism, or a combination of both, work wood into a bedroom in furniture and flooring.

2. Tactile bedding

Green linen bedding with a dark green throw on top

Tone green double duvet set, £20, JYSK

(Image credit: JYSK)

Keep pattern and colour low-key to create a restful feel. Mix muted neutrals with delicate greens and soft blues on plain bedding, alongside leafy prints and simple, stylised florals. When shopping for bedding, choose organic cottons, natural linens and tactile throws and cushions to add comfort.

3. Stylised arrangements

Round wooden table with round vase and blossom branch coming out the top

Alvaro vase, £85; Travertine oval tray, £60, all Layered Lounge

(Image credit: Layered Lounge)

To avoid visual distraction, aim to keep surfaces clutter-free and decoration to a minimum. Japandi style is all about simple, stylised arrangements, whether that’s a sculptural branch or blossom stems in an elegant vase or a floor-standing plant in the corner of the bedroom.

4. Streamlined furniture

Pink bedroom with a wooden bed with pink pattern bedding on top, a large indoor tree in corner

(Image credit: Naturalmat)

Clean lines and sleek styling are key to the Japandi aesthetic. Go for fitted wardrobes to hide clutter, alongside low-profile beds and streamlined items of furniture to make the room feel more spacious. Leaving breathing space around furniture allows natural light to travel through and creates a better sense of flow.

5. Balanced colour

White bedroom with green and taupe overlapping circle wall art, a wooden platform bed and brown bedding

Eclipse Rebel Mattic mural in Beige Green, £42.72sq m, Rebel Walls

(Image credit: Rebel Walls)

Strike a balance when it comes to the colour palette. While Japanese decor favours darker saturated tones and Scandinavian brighter naturals, Japandi sits in between with earthy neutrals and muted pastels, plus just a few darker accents to add contrast.

'Natural light brings out the different textures of the fabrics and woods used, highlighting their simple beauty'

HEATHER YOUNG, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

6. Filtered light

White bedroom with brown blinds and bed, black side table and a fluffy armchair

Hillarys x Abigail Ahern Roman blinds in Sulby Brush, from £180, Hillarys

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Plenty of natural daylight is a must, and windows dressed in simple sheers, voiles and linen will diffuse any harshness. To ensure a darkened room at nighttime, use tailored blinds, neat fabric panels or sleek-waved curtains in heavier-weight fabrics.

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Lisa Fazzani
Lisa Fazzani
Freelance content editor

Lisa is a freelance journalist who has written about interiors for more than 25 years. Previously editor of Style at Home magazine, she has worked on all the major homes titles, including Ideal Home, Country Homes & Interiors, 25 Beautiful Homes and Homes & Gardens. She has covered pretty much every area of the home, from shopping and decorating, crafts and DIY to real homes and makeovers and now regularly writes gardening stories for Ideal Home.